BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz High School Marching Pirate Band has been selected to perform in the 80th Anniversary D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans held in Normandy, France, in 2024.
The major achievement was announced Friday night during halftime of the Pirates’ football game against Douglas with a recorded message from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who personally congratulated the band.
“It’s my pleasure and honor to announce Boaz High School Marching Pirate Band has been invited to perform at the 80th anniversary ceremonies of D-Day in Normandy, France, in June of 2024,” Ivey said. “Congratulations on your selection. We know you’ll do an excellent job representing Alabama and the United States of America.”
D-Day was June 6, 1944, when landing operations and associated airborne operations on the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II. Allied forces crossed the English Channel and landed on the beaches of Normandy in a massive offensive to liberate Western Europe from the occupation of Nazi Germany. With 176,000 troops arriving by landing craft and ships, as well as nearly 14,000 aircraft, the Allied forces were able to secure Northern France within three months despite a vicious effort by Nazi forces. Thousands of American and Allied lives were lost but not in vain as this invasion of German-occupied France led to victory and restored liberty.
The objective of the D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans is to honor WWII veterans for their service and sacrifice, and the preservation of freedom and liberty around the world.
Boaz is currently the only high school band to be selected to represent Alabama, but not the only band overall. Just down the road, Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners have been invited to perform in the ceremonies as well.
“A trip of this magnitude is a first for my career,” said Alex Stephenson, who has served as band director at Boaz since 2009. “It’s a real big honor that we’re real proud of. And we’re real proud of our kids for continuing to work really hard and put us in a place to where we can get opportunities like this.”
The band has been invited to perform special music during the two official public wreath laying ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and the Brittany American Cemetery. The band will also perform a special concert in Sainte-Mere-Eglise for the International Salute to Liberation and march in the D-Day memorial parade. After the parade, the band will be transported to Paris for sightseeing and other performance opportunities.
Stephenson said there would be approximately 100 band members eligible to make the trip. He said the band would need much community support through funding to be able to make the trip.
“I’m just glad that these kids — because they do work so hard — will get recognized for their work, and it’s going to help push our program event farther,” Instrumental Music Interventionist Lauren Roszell said.
The band has consistently received superior ratings over the last several years, and the program has slowly been building in that time. Stephenson said there were 68 students in the program’s beginner class this year — the biggest he’s seen during his tenure at Boaz.
“Alex came in and got the band’s quality up, and now quantity is coming with that,” said Allen Johnson, who is Boaz City Schools’ director of student services. “We’re very proud, as a system, of what they’re doing.”
