This is an opinion column.
Twenty-five to 30 years ago, I don’t think I owned any clothes that didn’t come from Wayne’s in Boaz.
When I walked through the door, the father-and-son team of LaVaughn and Tony White would put a tie and shirt combination on the counter so fast it would make my head spin. I can still hear LaVaughn say, “That’s sharp,” or “Oh, that’s a pretty one.”
I miss Wayne’s, but I miss my friend LaVaughn more. On the afternoon of April 1, the Lord called another of His faithful servants home. I like the way LaVaughn’s daughter, Tammy Smith, described it in her Facebook post: “He is forever healed & no more in pain … he threw that walker down & floated out!”
LaVaughn and Christene, his wife and best friend of 68 years, were pillars of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where his brother, Wayne White, serves as pastor. LaVaughn loved to smile, laugh and joke, and he spread the love of Christ by the way he lived his life every day.
If you crossed paths with LaVaughn, you wanted to spend as much time with him as you could, because he lifted your spirits and sent you on your way rejoicing because of his friendship.
One year, I happened to be shopping in Wayne’s on Tony’s birthday. When they closed the store, LaVaughn insisted I join them at Tony’s birthday supper. LaVaughn bought my meal that night too, but that’s just the kind of man he was.
LaVaughn’s legacy of love and service will never die, because he invested himself deeply in countless lives during his 89 years on this earth, including mine.
Rest high on that mountain, Cowboy
Anyone who knew Douglas McArthur “Cowboy” Williams has a Cowboy story to tell. A colorful character who seemed larger than life to many of us who knew him, he passed away April 3.
One of my favorite Cowboy stories involved his Crossville football coach, the late Buddy Hearn.
In 1994, Coach Hearn served as a volunteer assistant coach for the late Raymond Weaver at Geraldine. Prior to the kickoff of that year’s Battle of Skirum Creek, Cowboy pulled me aside and said, “I want you to put in the paper that Buddy Hearn looks like crap in purple, and say that Cowboy Williams said it.” Of course, he didn’t say crap, but I can’t write the adjective he used in this column.
Cowboy later became a big Geraldine supporter after his grandson, Wyatt Williams, starred for the Bulldogs football team as an offensive lineman.
Cowboy believed in hard work, honesty and treating others the way you wanted to be treated. He had respect for God, family and the American flag. Cowboy never went looking for trouble, but he never backed down either. He always stood up for and took care of his own.
The last 10 to 15 years, Cowboy greeted me by saying, “Hey, cous.” His father, H.M., and my grandmother, Grace Colvin Hammonds, were first cousins. Cowboy and I were proud to claim each other as kinfolks.
These words from Vince Gill’s song “Go Rest High on That Mountain” are a perfect tribute for Cowboy:
Go rest high on that mountain
Son your work on earth is done
Go to Heaven a-shoutin’
Love for the Father and the Son
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
