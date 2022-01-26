If one were walking into the gym at Gaston last Friday, they might be forgiven for thinking they were entering a Sardis home game.
The Lions had ruled the courts during last week’s Etowah County Tournaments, putting all four high school teams into Friday night’s championship games.
With a packed cheering section leading them on, the Lions turned the finals into a homecourt advantage, capturing three of the four titles handed out that night, the JV girls, varsity girls, and the varsity boys.
The varsity girls title was the first in school history, erasing decades of frustration, while the boys crown was their first since 2006, giving the school its first varsity sweep in school history. A night Sardis fans and students won’t likely ever forget.
“Friday night was special,” varsity girls coach Heath Cullom said. “We had all four teams in the finals, and the way the gym was setup, they put Sardis on one side and the other teams on the other, and we filled up the entire side. The community was so excited, it was just an awesome night.”
Cullom said the crowd provided the teams a boost, particularly for the girls after a slow first quarter, but as the defense stepped up and forced easy baskets, the crowd getting into the game continued to lift the girls in their 53-47 triumph over Hokes Bluff.
That defensive pressure was a key for Sardis during the title run, helping build leads in both games.
”The game against Gaston on Wednesday, our pressure was able to turn them over early and we were able to have a big lead into halftime, and that helped,” Cullom said. “Then Friday against Hokes Bluff, we struggled part of the first guarding them, but we made some adjustments, and got them to play with more effort, getting through screens. And then halftime we made some more and trapped them. That’s when we ran our lead up.
“Lily Towns and Kaylen Wallace were able to get steals and deflections, and that led to a lot of turnovers and easy points, and that’s what we thrive off of.”
While the Sardis girls were using defense to capture their first-ever county crown, the boys did it with an offensive onslaught in both games.
The varsity boys beat Glencoe 80-62 in the semifinals and Hokes Bluff 76-67 in the finals, with Luke Martin leading the attack in both games, netting 25 in the semifinals against Glencoe, then capping the tournament title with 31 against Hokes Bluff in the finals.
J.J. Anderson contributed 14 points and five rebounds for the Lions in the finals, followed by Eli Morton with a double-double of 13 points and 10 boards.
Martin took home tournament MVP honors. Kason Moore, Anderson and Morton joined Martin as the Lions’ representatives on the All-Tournament squad.
One other big factor in helping Sardis to the titles was their work leading up to the tournaments. Both varsity teams earned the top-seed in each bracket, and with that honor came a big advantage: A bye in the opening round on Monday, then a day off between Wednesday’s semifinals and Friday’s finals, while the No. 2 seeds had to play back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday.
“I was kind of worried about the extra time,” Cullom said of a time of year where teams don’t typically have four-plus days off. “We considered playing an extra game on that Monday. But then we were a little banged up, and trying to dodge COVID, so we took a couple days off and that was a good thing.
“The bye definitely helped, and then being able to get in a game on Wednesday and having a day off, whereas the two-seed had to play Thursday, then Friday back-to-back, so I think those things helped us tremendously.”
For the Sardis girls, the county crown also capped off one of the best weeks in girls basketball history for the school. The previous Friday they downed Boaz to win the area regular season championship and set the school record for wins in a year, then hit 20 wins for the first time ever on Wednesday, culminated with their first county title this past Friday.
For Cullom and the girls, the challenge now becomes getting the team’s focus back on track after a week full of highs as they get set to host the 5A Area 13 tournament.
“They’ve been riding that cloud nine for the past week,” Cullom added. “So it’s about getting their attention, and that started quick with a 3A matchup against Plainview in a girls only matchup Monday. Then the last couple games we’ll get ready for the Area Tournament.”
But through it all, last Friday night was one that Sardis will never forget, and one that left a lasting impact on the community, even for those who couldn’t be there to celebrate in person.
“It was amazing, we got pictures of the crowd, it’s hard to fathom how many people showed up,” Cullom concluded. “And even after the game, how many texts I had from people who couldn’t come. The girls feel that, they could feel a little pressure early, but once they got settled in and the fans got involved, it helped tremendously.”
