This is an opinion column.
When I was a young teenager, I did what most kids that age do when they are at home ... I stayed in my room. Every night though, just before 9 p.m., my dad would knock on my door and open it slightly. “Play that song for me before I go to bed,” he’d say. I always rolled my eyes and blew a few exasperated sighs before storming to the piano. His favorite song was “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” and I had learned to play it well. I guess it was his lullaby, because after I strolled through a couple verses and the chorus, he’d get all misty-eyed, tell me thank you and then go to bed.
They say grown men don’t cry, and while I actually don’t ever recall my dad with tears on his cheeks, his eyes did fill up often with them. Mother, on the other hand, was a “crier.” She cried at church when they sang “Amazing Grace” and she wept freely when her favorite actress died on the soap opera “As the World Turns.” Momma cried at the funerals she sang at, even when she didn’t know the deceased. She bawled for days when JFK was killed and she cried when I fell and broke my leg when I was 4 years old. She shed tears of happiness when each of her grandchildren was born, and she cried when she got a new car from the Ford store in Boaz back in the 1970s.
Some people may believe that crying shows weakness. Mother wasn’t a weak person, though. She picked cotton under the scorching sun, pulling babies behind her on a tow-sack. She got up at 4 a.m. to cook breakfast and can a bushel of beans before heading into town to open our gas station at 6 o’clock. She sewed our clothes, cooked supper every night and never missed a service at church. She was a Morrow by birth, and they were strong as mules ... according to my grandpa.
Crying is an emotional response we all share. Some cry when they are sad, others when they are happy and a few when they get mad. It releases feelings and relieves stress and is one of the best things a person can do for themselves, in my opinion. I believe that our tears help us substantially in getting through some of the toughest situations in our lives.
We are born screaming and crying as we leave the comfort of our mother’s womb and are faced with the bright lights of the cold world. An infant’s tears are their only means of communication when needing food and love. Most children cry over the small things … not getting their favorite toy or having to go to bed at night. They also weep when they get hurt or just feel sad.
As we grow older, most people cry less … especially in public for fear of damaging their pride. They are afraid of being looked down upon as weak or not being able to handle their problems. Some people are private with their tears and try and hold them in until they are alone.
I recall crying a lot as a child … I was the baby of the family, remember? But, as I got older and had children of my own, I felt the need to toughen up. Big girls don’t cry … or so the song goes. During my 20s and 30s, the only time my cheeks grew wet with tears was when I was peeling an extra strong onion or the wind was a little too sharp in my eyes.
But then my daddy died suddenly in 1999 … and I cried a river. It was as though the dam had broken loose and my tear ducts were permanently opened. Even after the funeral, I cried for days and days. Mother tried to talk to me, but it was my pity party and I could cry if I wanted to. I was Daddy’s little girl and he was gone. I sat at my piano every night and played “Blue Eyes” for him … hoping to ease my pain. Time didn’t heal my sorrow, but life has a way of moving on even if you don’t get on the bus … so I slowly cried less and less over my loss, and while I didn’t actually move on, I did keep moving.
I guess losing Dad changed me, though, because after that I began to understand why my mother cried during Hallmark commercials. Suddenly, I was labeled a cry baby and was fine with it. I actually felt better releasing the flood of emotions I had kept under control for so many years. I cry when I am happy and I weep when I’m sad. I sob when I get angry sometimes and I shed buckets full of tears whenever I just get so lonesome I could cry.
While some people claim they don’t cry, I wear that honor proudly now. I cried when the young NFL player recently collapsed on the field, and I wept last week on Tuesday honoring the four-year anniversary of losing my sister to cancer. I weep happy tears whenever I read of God’s healing powers, and I sob broken heartedly when I read of a young child tragically taken away too soon.
My blue eyes occasionally cry in the rain … and I still shed a couple tears at times just wishing my daddy would was still here to knock on my door and ask me to play his favorite song for him … one more time.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
