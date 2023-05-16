Nearly 13 years ago, five sets of twins roamed the halls Big Spring Lake Elementary School in Albertville. Now, those ten students are seniors preparing to walk across the graduation stage later this month.
Big Spring Lake Elementary, now Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-school, has seen more than its fair share of twins over the years — some teachers estimated as many as 12 at one point — but what makes the sets of twins in the K5 Class of 2010 unique is that they were all boys: Landon and Logan Abernathy, Austin and Jacob Moffatt, Tucker and Griffin Simmons, Layton and Jayden Holcomb, and Bryson and Halen Painter.
The boys have gone their separate ways over the years, with some moving to different schools or cities while others have remained close by.
The Moffatts and the Holcombs will be graduating from schools near Huntsville and elsewhere while the Abernathys will be graduating from Douglas High School, and the Painters and the Simmonses will be graduating from Albertville High School.
Kelleybrooke Brown, director of theatre at Albertville City Schools, got to teach and work with the Simmons twins throughout their academic career.
“Tucker and Griffin came to Aggie Theatre as Kindergarten students. They have grown up with theatre in their blood,” Brown told The Reporter. “They are some of the most talented boys I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside, but more than that they are nice humans… I’ve watched them both excel academically and artistically all while overcoming some of life’s hardest challenges. This community has benefited from their lives and how they’ve shared them here. It’s my hope for them that wherever they go, they remember this is home and so many of us love and support them. They deserve the world!”
