GUNTERSVILLE – One year ago, the Guntersville golf team lapped the field at the Marshall County Golf Tournament with a team score of 299, seeing three golfers earn All-County honors along the way.
The Wildcats upped that performance Thursday at Eagle’s Nest Golf Course at Lake Guntersville State Park, posting a team score of 292, with the teaming throwing out a 78 that wasn’t used towards that total, and again placing three on the All-County team in the victory.
“We were pleased going into it knowing we’d have good conditions out here,” Guntersville coach Dustin Landers said of the rare county tournament to be blessed with pleasant weather. “We were in the Boaz Invitational last week and put a pretty good performance out there. I have six or seven guys that I can look for to post good scores, and we put five good scores out today. I told them, if you toss out a 78 that doesn’t count, that’s pretty good depth, and that shows the depth we have. Hopefully this can give us a lot of momentum going into Sectionals next week.”
Senior John Bruce, who is committed to play golf at UAB after his prep career, led the way for the Wildcats with a round of 64, eight-under par, to claim low medalist honors. Bruce was also the individual county champion last season as a junior when he posted a round of 67. His 64 Thursday is believed to be one stroke off the County Tournament record, which was set by his brother, current UAB golfer Paul, three seasons ago when he fired at 63 at Eagle’s Nest.
“We were seeing how John was going to finish up here,” Landers said of his No. 1 player’s round. “He had a couple birdie looks that had a chance to go under that, but hey, 64 is incredible. He actually had a 64 last week here at the Boaz Invitational, so he’s playing really good golf at the right time, and I’m really happy with his performance.”
Joining Bruce on the All-County team from the Wildcats was Jefferson State-committ Regan Lefeve, who claimed third with a round of 74, and Ben Conway, who claimed the final spot on the squad with a round of 76. Hudson Miles and Brandon Fussell each carded a 78 for Guntersville, with the team’s only keeping their top-four scores among five golfers.
With the county title in-hand again, the Wildcats now turn their attention to the postseason, where they will host Sectionals next week at Gunter’s Landing, which will be a three-team sectional, meaning each team at the event will advance to the sub-state round the following week. Sub-state will be held at Twin Bridges in Gadsden.
“We’re in a good position,” Landers said of the stretch run. “We went to Greystone in Birmingham and played at the Founders Course, and UMS-Wright who we saw at State last year were there and we beat them by 14 strokes, so we feel good about where we’re going to end up. I like where we’re at, we’re starting to play good golf at the right time.
The Boaz Pirates posted a strong day on the boy’s side as well, using three strong scored to improve by 43 shots over last season’s score at the same event, and finishing with a total of 322 to claim second by 22 shots over Albertville. The Pirates were paced by Carson Jones, who posted second-place individually with an even-par round of 72. Nate Simpson fired an 80, Maddux Patterson an 81, and Judd Ferguson an 89 for the Pirates.
Albertville rounded out the Top-3 with a team score of 344, seeing four scores in the 80s, paced by Wyatt Eason’s round of 83.
Arab’s Ed Johnson was the final All-County honoree on the boy’s side, carding a 75 for the Knights.
On the girl’s side of the tournament, the old golf adage of, ‘Every Stroke Counts’ proved true Thursday, with Arab and Boaz coming down to the wire.
The Knights built a 12-stroke lead after the scores from the No. 1 and 2 golfers were posted with Shea Kelley and Emma Lynch posting 79 and 95 for Arab to Emma Jones’ 86 and Gracie Watford’s 100 for Boaz.
But Boaz No. 3 Abby McClendon carded a 97 for the Pirates, nearly erasing that deficit after Arab’s next best score was a 108. The girl’s team totals take the best three scores, rather then four like the boys.
The final result: Arab claimed the county crown by the slimmest of margins, 282 to 283 over the Pirates.
Kelley, Lynch, Jones, and McClendon each earned All-County honors for their rounds.
The round of the day on the girl’s side went to Ellie Cothran of Brindlee Mountain. After taking second a year ago with a round of 75, Cothran improved by five strokes, carding a two-under round of 70, which included a front nine 32, to take medalist honors by nine shots over Kelley.
Albertville were the final team on the girl’s side, posting a team total of 370, with Calli Camp carding a 121 to lead the way for the Aggies.
Marshall County Golf Tournament
Boys Team Scores
Guntersville – 292
Boaz – 322
Albertville – 344
Arab – 355
Asbury – 416
DAR – Lathan Miller 102
Douglas – 447
Boys All-County
John Bruce, Guntersville – 64
Carson Jones, Boaz – 72
Regan Lefeve, Guntersville – 74
Ed Johnson, Arab – 75
Ben Conway, Guntersville – 76
Girls Team Scores
Arab – 282
Boaz – 283
Albertville – 370
Girls All-County
Ellie Cothran, Brindlee Mountain – 70
Shea Kelley, Arab – 79
Emma Jones, Boaz – 86
Emma Lynch, Arab – 95
Abby McClendon, Boaz – 97
