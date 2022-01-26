Sand Mountain Baseball Association is actively looking for people who are interested in learning what it takes to become a high school umpire or those who want to start umpiring.
The lasting life lessons you will acquire include respect, honor and integrity. You will learn all aspects of umpiring from veteran umpires inside classroom settings, on-field training and during game situations. If you love baseball, this is a chance for you to stay a part of the game. No experience is required. You will master the mechanics necessary to enforce AHSAA rules.
If you are up for a challenge and are interested in a camaraderie with umpiring in an association of people who want to learn and become respected umpires, contact Brien Phillips (256-312-6930) or Greg Tanner (256-738-2889) for further information and meeting dates.
This is a good option for anyone who wants to earn additional money, especially college students.
For more information, persons can also contact Ken Jones at 256-572-3177.
