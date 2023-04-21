Guntersville varsity boys soccer coach Zach Ross, GHS Principal Chris Andrews and GHS Athletic Director Shannon Cahill signed off on a statement that calmed a storm swirling around the program in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to archrival Albertville.
Immediately following the game, a fight broke out on the field between players from both teams. Coaches and administrators rushed in to stop the brawl and separate the teams.
On Wednesday, Ross posted on Facebook that he offered to resign as the team’s volunteer head coach at the end of the season for the program to find new leadership, but that it was the administration’s position that he should resign effective immediately, which he did.
GHS parents, fans and alumni flooded social media with support for Ross and the Wildcat program, as well as expressing their displeasure for the administration.
An online petition #keepcoachross was started, and 1,867 people signed it in less than 20 hours. It also received 1,065 shares on Facebook and 22,453 views.
On Thursday, the following statement was posted to Facebook:
“We understand many are concerned about the future of the GHS boys soccer program and would like to offer some clarification regarding where things currently stand.
“As of this morning, Dr. Barnett has asked Coach Ross to finish the season with this Varsity Boys Soccer team. Coach Ross has graciously accepted the offer of —at a minimum — completing the season. Additionally, both parties desire to have future meetings with GHS administration to ensure clear lines of communication and make sure that the GHS Soccer program continues to be a premier program.
“The GHS administration is appreciative of Coach Ross’s service and his willingness to serve these students and, likewise, Coach Ross is appreciative of this opportunity to work together and move forward alongside the GHS administration in supporting these student-athletes.
“We all acknowledge that the fight that took place Tuesday, April 18, at the GHS soccer game was unacceptable and not reflective of what any of us hope to accomplish with any of our athletic programs. Following the game, frustrations and emotions were high on all parties, and, perhaps, we all acted in some level of haste. Regardless, reflecting on the events all parties can agree that we need to place the student-athletes at the forefront of our decisions and take some level of ownership in not taking the time and due diligence these sort of decisions deserve.
“Moving forward, we all look forward to supporting our Varsity Boys Soccer Team in their efforts to achieve all of their goals this season.”
Sincerely,
Coach Zach Ross
Principal Chris Andrews
Athletic Director Shannon Cahill
On Thursday night, the No. 1 Wildcats responded by defeating No. 5 Boaz 1-0 to secure the Class 5A, Area 7 championship and complete a 10-0 season in area play.
After two overtimes, the game went to a penalty shootout to decide the winner, and the Wildcats made their first four shots. GHS keeper Slaide Mohr made two terrific saves to help secure the win.
