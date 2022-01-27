A Marshall County employee has been found guilty of harassment charges related to an incident that occurred during a protest at the county courthouse in Guntersville.
On Oct. 28, 2020, Rhonda McCoy, Administrative Assistant to the Chairman of the Marshall County Commission, had an altercation with Unique Dunston, a local activist who was holding a sit-in at Neena’s Courthouse Grill in the lower level of the Marshall County Courthouse to protest the presence of a Confederate monument in Albertville.
Based on a video of the incident that was shared widely at the time, McCoy allegedly tried to knock Dunston’s phone out of her hands, saying she did not wish to be videoed.
The case was tried via bench trial in December 2021 by Judge Annette Irons-Parker who, along with the guilty verdict, last week gave McCoy a suspended five-day sentence and issued a $250 fine, plus court costs.
“I believe the guilty ruling is fair, given the video evidence provided,” Dunston told The Reporter. “However, if I would have been employed at the courthouse and I committed a crime against Rhonda [McCoy], I am sure that I would have gotten fired and jail time.”
Dunston said she is not advocating for a harsher sentence only that McCoy be held accountable as a county employee.
“There should be no way a county employee can commit a crime while at work, no matter how big or small the crime is, and still be able to keep their salary that we as Marshall County citizens have to pay,” Dunston added. “That’s the biggest injustice to me in this situation.”
McCoy declined to comment on the matter but did confirm her attorney has already filed an appeal.
She had no business videoing someone without permission . Is there not a privacy issue with that?
