It’s not Christmas in the Killion household until a simple glass ornament is put on the tree.
Marlon and Martha Killion received the once white glass ball their first Christmas as a newlywed couple 60 years ago.
It has been the first ornament on the tree and the last taken off the tree for 59 of the next 60 years they have been together.
“It’s special to us,” Martha said from her Albertville home.
“It has hung on the tree every year we have been married except for 2017 when we were both in rehab for medical issues. We didn’t have a tree or anything that year.”
The Killions met in 1961 through mutual friends.
“We met at a ballgame at Emma Sansom,” Martha recalled.
“I was still in school, but Marlon had already graduated and was driving an ambulance at that time.
“The rest is history.”
The couple was wed Aug. 12, 1961.
Martha said due to Marlon’s career working with funeral homes, the family moved around a lot, but the Christmas ornament was always protected and cared for as they moved. He served as the Marshall County Coroner for 36 years, opting not to run for re-election in 2018.
“We lived in Boaz, Sylacauga, Athens, Guntersville and Albertville,” said Mona Sheets, the Killion’s only daughter. They are also the parents of Matt, Martin and Mike Killion.
“The house they are living in now was mom’s parents’ place.”
Martha said the ornament became so special to the couple over the years, they took to storing it in the china hutch between Christmases.
“We put it in a teacup in the china hutch so we knew where it was all the time,” Martha said.
She and Marlon put the ornament on the tree together each and every year, she said.
“It started out as a white glass ball,” Martha said. “Over the years, it has gotten worn. Like us, it’s been through a lot.”
Sheets said watching her parents put that ornament on the tree every year is a special part of the holiday season.
“It’s just a little bitty glass ornament,” she said. “But it is a sweet story.
“We protect that ornament.”
Martha said the task of decorating the family Christmas tree falls to their children. However, the task of placing THE ornament remains something Martha and Marlon do without fail.
“It’s not Christmas until that ornament is on the tree,” she said.
“I don’t know how we’ve kept that ornament all these years, but I’m glad we have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.