BOAZ — No. 2 seed Arab and No. 6 seed Boaz punched their tickets to the varsity girls semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament at Snead State.
The Lady Knights and Lady Pirates meet Friday night at 6:15, with the winner advancing to Saturday night’s finals, which tip off at 5.
Arab 55,
Albertville 31
The Lady Knights raced to an 18-5 advantage at the first-quarter break and never let up in Tuesday’s quarterfinal victory over the seventh-seeded Lady Aggies.
Arab commanded a 39-18 lead at intermission and was in front 46-21 at the final rest stop.
Bennett Elrod led the Lady Knights with 16 points, followed by Lily Livingston with 15. Laney Kelley and Sydney Ferguson had nine each.
Emma Greer hit three treys and paced the Lady Aggies with 13 points.
Ava Teague scored four, Dana Fuentes and Molly Morrison both three and Bailey Jarrell, Hannah Burson, Gracyn Robeson and Kenyan Smith all two.
Boaz 36,
Asbury 28
The Lady Pirates led 15-4 after a quarter in Tuesday afternoon’s quarterfinal battle, but No. 3 seed Asbury fought back and made it a tight game in the second half.
Boaz was up 20-13 and 25-22 at the other quarter breaks.
The Lady Pirates sealed their victory by converting 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth period. Asbury was 2-of-7 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes.
Maggie Patterson’s 10 points led Boaz. Amylia Langley netted nine, Lillac Stanton and Jazira Roberts six each, Osalyn Minor four and Harley Wyatt one.
Daisy Zurita’s 10 points paced Asbury’s attack. Shayla Pacheco scored eight, Katlyn Pilkington four, Lilly Partrick three, Naydamar Calderon two and Vanessa Cruz one.
