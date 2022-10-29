This article is an opinion.
The week before Halloween in 1972, we went to K-Mart to look at costumes. They were all $5.99 each and according to my mother, that was way too expensive for something like that. The following Sunday at church, she discussed the outrageousness of it with a group of ladies and one commented that all the costumes were just $3.99 at Bargain Town. So, on Monday after school, that’s where we headed.
The old, wooden floors creaked and groaned when we walked through the glass swinging doors and a whiff of ancient dust greeted us. I much preferred the blue light specials at the shiny new K-Mart out on the highway, but Momma loved a bargain, so there we were.
Because it was the day before Halloween, the costumes were picked over and scattered everywhere. Barbie masks hung sideways off the table and Superman capes lined the floor. I wanted to be a Cinderella so badly, but we couldn’t find a matching outfit and mask in my size. After digging around awhile, Momma finally produced a Casper the Friendly Ghost that looked small enough for me. I wasn’t very happy with her choice, but knew better than to argue with her, especially when the clerk told us the price was reduced to just $2.
I put the nylon jumpsuit on over my clothes, tied it at the neck and walked around to make sure it fit properly. The white, plastic face mask had a string to hold it in place around my head and had small holes for my eyes that offered very limited vision. The little slit for my nose and the slim line for my mouth were so tiny it made breathing slightly difficult, but I knew this was my last chance to get a costume, so I said it was fine. I begged to wear it home, so Momma paid the lady up front and I walked across the parking lot to our Gran Torino, the material crinkling with every step. All the way back to Rabbittown, I stared out the back window of our car trying to scare anyone who passed by us on the old Hwy. 205.
The following day, as soon as I got home from school, I put the Casper costume on again. I played outside with the neighbor kids while we practiced saying, “trick or treat’ in as many different voices and tones as we could imagine. I was sweating bullets by the time it got dark and Momma called me inside for supper. I sat down at the table wearing my full costume, but Daddy made me take off the mask even though I told him I just knew I could get food through the mouth opening. He disagreed so Casper’s face stared up at me from the floor while I ate.
Afterwards, Momma cleaned up the kitchen while I waited on the porch. She soon joined me, holding an orange plastic pumpkin that I had used for Halloween as long as I could remember. I have no idea where it disappeared to each year after the candy was gone, but it reappeared each year on Oct. 31.
Since I was only six years old, I wasn’t allowed yet to go door-to-door alone, so Momma and me set out walking down Solitude Road. Daddy stayed behind, propped up in his brown recliner, holding a Pall Mall loosely between his lips and bowl of candy on his lap to pass out to any hooligans asking for treats while we were gone. He didn’t look too happy with the chore, but like me, he knew better than to argue too much with Momma.
At each house we stopped at, my mother stood in the shadows of the trees while I raced around like a lunatic begging for candy. She kept an ever-watchful eye on me as I rang doorbells and knocked on doors. It was getting late and my pumpkin was nearly full when Momma said it was time to head home. I begged and pleaded to go to just one more house and she finally complied and told me to hurry. The next brick house, however, didn’t have their porch light on and as soon as I started up the steps, a ferocious dog barking just about made me soak my costume.
I jumped off the porch and raced back to Momma, yelling, “RUN!”
She never moved, however, and started laughing. She picked me up and pointed to an open front window of the house. A young teenage boy stood there hooting and chuckling behind the open drapes. He was holding a tape recorder and every time a trick or treater approached the front door, he pressed the button and played the barking dog cassette. Momma tried to get me to go back up there and get a closer look, but I wasn’t too sure there wasn’t really a wild animal up there waiting to devour me. Besides, I suddenly agreed that I had plenty of candy for the night.
When we got back home, I ate my Pop Rocks and Laffy Taffy while Momma told Daddy about the boy up the road pulling pranks on the trick or treaters with the barking dog cassette. They both had a good laugh about it but to this day, I’m still not so sure there wasn’t a real hound up there waiting to gobble up ol’ Casper.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
