BOAZ, Ala. – When junior Carley Zmolek recently earned third place in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, presented by Congressman Robert B. Aderholt, for her drawing of the Pier in San Clemente Beach in San Diego, California, the award capped off a year of great achievement for the Boaz High School Art Club.
Over the last 12 months, students of art instructor Jeff Davis have been recognized for the artwork in the congressional art contest, local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) art competitions, and also by the World Games, which were held July 2022 in Birmingham.
“I’m so proud of these students,” Davis said. “Not only are they all so talented, but they’re also dedicated to their artwork and getting better with every project. I look forward to growing the list of competitions that they can participate in and be able to showcase their talent.”
Davis said an overwhelming number of his students – more than he’s ever had before – submitted artwork for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition across seven categories, including Paintings, Drawings, Collages, Prints, Mixed Media, Computer-Generated Art and Photographs.
“I deeply appreciate Congressman Aderholt for pushing and supporting the arts, and putting on this competition each year,” Davis said. “He and his staff were so great and accommodating, and we just thank him for that. Also, a huge thanks to Principal Hayes and Boaz City Schools for their support.”
Zmolek was the only student to earn a top-3 finish in the “Drawings” category. Zmolek said her piece was inspired by a childhood friend. After her friend sent her a photo of the California scene, Zmolek worked to replicate the photograph as a drawing.
“My goal was to draw that and another picture and send it back to him as a gift for Christmas,” she said.
But then, when Davis told students about the competition, she decided to submit the drawing.
Abigail Grace, a senior art student, said entering the contest was a “proud” experience. Her entry, “Loss of Childhood,” was a painting described as, “A clown holding a lollipop gazes mournfully up at some children’s toys … It is the sadness of growing up.”
“It’s one thing to create your art and show it to your friends and teachers, but it makes me feel a bit more proud to have mine amongst other people’s art,” Grace said. “And I thought so much of the art that was submitted was really, really good. So, to have mine be up there with those – the cream of the crop as they say – definitely made me feel proud.”
Also in recent weeks, two art students were recognized by area posts of the VFW Auxiliary, including Boaz and Gadsden, as local winners of the “Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.”
Abigail Grace (Boaz) and Jacie White (Gadsden) each placed first in their respective post competitions, and their art will be submitted to the district level.
Last year, the Boaz High School Art Club was recognized for its mural design created for the World Games, hosted by Alabama in summer 2022.
In a time where many schools around the state aren’t able to offer art classes on the high school level, if at all, Principal Chris Hayes said he’s glad Boaz High School can.
“We have some really, really bright minds in our art department, and Mr. Davis has been good at leading that and setting kids up with the right folks and setting them up for success, and I’m just super pleased,” Hayes said. “I’m an art buff myself; I love the art world. I love seeing what our kids have to offer, and I’ve seen some really, really good work out of them over the last couple of years that I think some of them could make money doing, if they get in touch with the right people, and Mr. Davis is the one doing that. They have some really unique talent.”
Hayes said allowing students to pursue arts in high school is a benefit to students, whether they hope to create a money-making career or simply a new pastime.
“Even if they’re not going to pursue a career in art, they’re more well-rounded for having taken art classes,” Hayes said. “The kids that do want to chase that career, they’re able to start early, whereas many schools across the state and country aren’t able to offer art classes on the high school level, if at all.”
Davis said art also serves as a tool for maintaining mental health.
“Art also helps students on an emotional level,” Davis said. “When they’re going through something at home, or dealing with a lot of stress – whether it be school-related or anything else – having an escape through art allows them to express themselves and project whatever they’re facing onto a blank canvas.”
