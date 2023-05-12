On Wednesday, Kelly Howard with Martin & Cobey Construction gave an update on the renovations at the Marshall County Jail including the proposed new building expansion in the adjacent lot.
At a previous meeting, commissioners approved starting the planning process for the expansion, which would give them a better idea of the total costs before moving forward with or scrapping the project. The preliminary cost of demolition, site testing and architectural drawings was estimated to be roughly $4 million with the final product potentially reaching upward of $30 million. Howard said the site has been surveyed and the information has been sent to the architects.
However, there was some confusion among the Commission Wednesday as to how many beds were being proposed — 250 or 150.
Howard said the plan was to draw up plans for a 250-bed expansion, which includes a base bid for 150 beds with an additional 100 more as an alternate, depending on actual costs and what the commission ultimately decides.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson raised concerns over the costs of the 250-bed expansion and said the 150-bed option was not in the scope of the agreed-upon proposal. Both he and Chairman James Hutcheson said it was the first they had heard that number versus the 250.
Hutcheson called up the minutes from the March 22 meeting to confirm what was approved. County Attorney Clint Maze read the minutes and the motions made and said what Howard was describing was not inconsistent with what had been approved since the bid ultimately adds up to 250 beds.
“They are getting a 250-bed facility designed and ready to go out for bids, but they’re pricing into that a cheaper alternative, which is 150 beds so that you all will have more information to consider,” Maze said.
Sheriff Phil Sims said the 100-bed alternate was included in his original proposal. Howard said the main building in the base bid would include 150 beds plus other areas such as a kitchen and administrative offices.
“If the alternate [of 250 beds] comes in too high, you can take the base bid build of 150 beds. If it’s too high then you can just scrap the project,” Howard said.
Aside from the size of the expansion, District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims said he’s been fielding multiple phone calls from members of the public confused about what’s been approved so far related to the expansion project.
“We have not voted to build a jail,” he said. “We have voted to get the process started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.