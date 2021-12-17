Home burns near Douglas

A home on Wesley Chapel Road near Douglas burned to the ground Friday afternoon.
Firefighters from Nixon Chapel and Douglas arrived on scene around 4 p.m. Friday to find the home - reportedly owned by Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley - fully engulfed.
No word yet on a cause. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Watch The Reporter's website and Facebook page for updates as they become available.
