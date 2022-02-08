Led by standout senior guard, the Geraldine Bulldogs are into the 5A Area 12 finals after taking down Hokes Bluff on Monday night, 48-40.
Johnson, who has a pair of 35-plus point games to her name this season, opened the postseason in a big way, racking up a game-high 30 points, grabbing six rebounds, and collecting four steals on the defensive end.
Johnson’s big night heled erase a 12-10 deficit after one quarter, helping Geraldine take the lead for good in the second with a 17-9 edge that led to a 27-21 halftime edge.
Out of the break, Hokes Bluff trimmed the Geraldine lead to three, but the Bulldogs slammed the door in the fourth with a 15-7 edge to punch their ticket to Thursday’s final.
JJ Dismuke also had a strong game for Geraldine, scoring eight point and grabbing five boards, while Chloe Murdock added seven points for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine will take on host Collinsville in Thursday’s finals, slated for a 6 p.m. tip off. Collinsville defeated Glencoe in the other opening round game, 49-18.
During the regular season, Geraldine beat Collinsville both times, by 12 and by 3 to earn the sweep.
In other area games that took place Monday night, Asbury, Fyffe and West End all were defeated in the opening round, bringing an end to their seasons.
Asbury faced the tall task of Top-10 ranked Plainview in the opening round, falling by a 67-23 final score. Fyffe was downed by nearby rival Sylvania, 54-45, despite a 25-point performance from Riley Jones. Plainview and Sylvania will me Thursday for the 3A Area 14 title.
In 2A Area 11 play, West End was beat by Southeastern by a 53-35 final. Southeastern will take on Locust Fork, a 66-40 winner over Cleveland, in Thursday’s championship game.
