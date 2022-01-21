J.T. “Butch” Cartee toyed with the idea of retirement a few years ago, but the opportunity to become Albertville’s Assistant Police Chief changed his plans.
After serving in that position for more than four years, Cartee again began toying with the idea of retiring before then-Chief Jamie Smith announced his retirement.
“I had no idea Jamie (Smith) was going to retire,” Cartee said. “I was really surprised. I thought I was going to retire from the post of assistant chief and that was fine with me.”
Instead, Smith “put in the good word” for Cartee who was soon sworn in as chief by the Albertville City Council.
“The good Lord opened the door to me for this position, and for that, I’m grateful,” Cartee said.
“I’m three weeks into this job, and I’m really beginning to realize it is different from what I had been doing.
“Becoming assistant chief revived me. It gave me new challenges. I’m getting more challenges as chief now. I love it. It feels like I’m making a difference.”
Cartee praised Smith for his work, leaving the department “in great shape.”
“He accomplished a lot of goals he set for himself,” Cartee said. “We are doing very well.”
Cartee said while he is a “get it done” type of person, he knows the virtue of patience and flexibility, particularly during a pandemic.
“The virus out there is hurting us now,” Cartee said. “We have officers and employees in and out now with it. Some of the people we depend on to work with us have it. It is taking a while longer than we thought to get some of our new vehicles out on the roads because vendors we are working with also have the virus.
“But life is like running the hurdles. You just have to keep running and jump one hurdle at a time. That’s what we are doing.”
One of Cartee’s top priorities will be getting a new assistant chief in place. He currently has five applicants he is considering and hopes to have someone in place by month’s end.
Through the ranks
Cartee was hired as a patrolman on Sept. 9, 1987, by then-Chief Jerry Mitchell. Within two years, he was promoted to patrol sergeant.
“I enjoyed working the night shift,” he said. “But before long I had an opportunity to move to days. I had to decide if I wanted to stay in patrol or move to the detective division.”
He was close friends with fellow APD Detective Andy Whitten. After both being on patrol for a while, they decided to work toward becoming detectives by taking classes and later teaching other Albertville and surrounding agency officers evidence collection.
However, Whitten was shot and killed at his home during a murder-for-hire incident on Jan. 24, 1995.
Whitten survived long enough to identify the murderers before passing away the next morning. Whitten was survived by his parents and brother.
“At the time, there were three detectives, Tommy Cole, James Maze and Andy,” Cartee said.
“We really needed a fourth detective. After Andy’s murder, Randy Amos, who was chief at the time, promoted me to detective. I took Andy’s place, his desk, his car and all his cases.”
Being a detective is one of the most enjoyable – and possibly the most stressful – part of his career, Cartee said.
“I loved being a detective,” he said. “I worked my way up to chief detective.
“People just don’t understand the pressure and stress detectives are under when working a murder case, for example.
“Murders happen. We have to get up at 3 in the morning, or whatever, and go to work for that victim. We have to be the one to speak up for that person, to stand up for that person and find who is responsible.”
Goals ahead
Cartee said while the department as a whole is in a great place, he doesn’t want to become complacent.
He plans to work closely with city leaders to clean up the city through educating residents on ordinances and foster open communication between residents and the police department.
“I want our department to become a model agency for a city our size,” Cartee said. “I want to foster a good relationship with the community. All residents are important to me.
“I want people to feel comfortable and safe here. I want to keep our city safe and moving forward.”
Cartee said ordinance enforcement officers have been reactive to citizen complaints in the past. He hopes the hiring of a full-time ordinance enforcement officer will allow the department to become more proactive.
“I want our residents to take pride in their property,” Cartee said. “We have a lot of different cultures living in our city. A lot of what we need is education about city ordinances. What one person may be doing is not acceptable by others. A lot of it comes down to educating everyone.”
Cartee said he’s been blessed with a servant’s heart which helps him be the best law enforcement officer he can be.
“You have to have a servant’s heart to care about people,” he said. “I do care about people, each and every resident.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.