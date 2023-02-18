SCOTTSBORO — Boaz led in the second half against Scottsboro on Tuesday night but couldn’t hang on and post the upset, as the No. 6 Wildcats fought back for a 68-57 win in the boys Class 5A subregional playoffs at Hambrick Hall.
Boaz led 17-16 after a quarter and 30-28 at the half behind the performances of Chadan Hamilton and Jaquan Kelly. Both players hit three 3-pointers in the first half.
The Pirates held a 35-30 advantage in the third quarter before Scottsboro went on an 11-0 run and never trailed again. The Wildcats were up 49-42 at the final rest stop.
Scottsboro led by 14 late in the fourth quarter when Hamilton hit back-to-back 3s for the Pirates, cutting to it 63-57 with 1:21 remaining.
Scottsboro responded by converting 5-of-6 free throws inside the final minute to close out the victory.
Hamilton netted 13 of his game-best 30 points in the fourth period. He collected six treys, with three of them coming in the final quarter.
Jakai Hudgins tossed in 12, Kelly 11 and Andre Kirkland four for the Pirates.
Tyson Sexton made five treys and poured in 29 points, leading a trio of Wildcats who reached double figures. Seth Whitmire racked up 15 and Jake Jones 10.
