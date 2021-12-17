This is a Faith column.
Watching our favorite Christmas movies is an enjoyable part of our Christmas tradition. Two of my favorite are “The Bishop’s Wife” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” It is interesting that these two movies were released a few years after WWII. To this writer, that makes them that much more appealing. “It’s a Wonderful Life” came out first on December 20, 1946, followed by “The Bishop’s Wife” one year later on Dec. 9, 1947.
Both were based on books. "The Greatest Gift" by Philip Van Doren Stern, written in 1939, was the basis for “It’s a Wonderful Life” movie, starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore and directed by Frank Capra. The book "The Bishop’s Wife" by Robert Nathan was the basis for the Henry Koster-directed movie by the same title. It starred Cary Grant, Loretta Young, and David Niven. This writer is no movie critic, but the title of this movie doesn’t accurately portray the story.
While there are numerous life applications that can be drawn from both movies, allow me to focus on the prayers of desperation by George Bailey and Bishop Brougham.
Let’s begin with prayers of desperation by and for George Bailey. When his Uncle Billy inadvertently loses a large sum of money for Bailey Building and Loan on Christmas Eve, George realizes that scandal and criminal charges will follow. George has a breakdown and takes his anger and frustration out on his family. As he leaves his kids in tears, they tell their mom they are going to pray for their daddy. George goes to a bar and gets drunk. He prays a prayer of desperation. He says he is not a praying man, but he asks God to help him
In an almost immediate response to those prayers, Heaven dispatches an angel to help George. The angel’s name was Clarence Odbody, angel 2nd class. Clarence is promised that if he can save George, he will finally earn his wings. When George wishes he had never been born, Clarence devises a scheme in which George sees how the lives of many in Bedford Falls would have been so different if George had not been around.
George visits the grave of his brother Harry because George was not there to save him. His own mother doesn’t know him because he was never born. His wife never married and their kids were never born. The name of Bedford Falls was changed to Pottersville because George wasn’t there to save the town from mean ole Potter. George finally has had enough and begs Clarence for his life to be restored as it once was. And it was. The townspeople rallied and raised the money that was lost. The story has a happy ending.
While this is a fictional story, things that happened really do happen in life. People are faced with difficult situations all the time because life is hard. Some pray prayers of desperation as George and his family did, and some try other means to solve their problems. While some may argue whether the Lord hears the prayer of a drunk man, in this case he did. I once heard it said that there may be more religion in the prayers of desperate people than in many so called religious people.
In “The Bishop’s Wife,” Bishop Henry Brougham is consumed with raising money for a new cathedral. He is discouraged because the money is not coming in. As a consequence, his marriage and relationship with his daughter have been neglected. He prays a prayer of desperation for divine guidance. Almost immediately, he turns around to discover Dudley, who has appeared in his study. Dudley tells him that he is an angel who has been sent in answer to prayer. The bishop is reluctant to believe him, and he is warned not to reveal that he is an angel. The bishop introduces him to his family and others as his new assistant.
How did the angel provide the answer to Bishop Brougham’s prayer?
He delivered him from the stressful and ministry/family-destroying obsession of fund raising for the cathedral. His wife had already told him that was not his gift. Dudley provided the deliverance by persuading wealthy parishioners to contribute, not to the cathedral, but to feed the poor and needy. The bishop protests, but the angel reminds him that he prayed for guidance, not a building. This deliverance also resulting in the saving of their marriage.
While our theology of prayer should not be built on films, there are significant lessons from these two stories.
Sometimes our prayers may not be heard and answered simply because we are not desperate enough. Our prayers too often are prayed with an air of casualality. George Bailey and Bishop Brougham prayed out of desperation.
The Scriptures are full of prayers of desperation. Psalm 18:6 is one such example: “In my distress I called to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; and my cry came before him, into his ears.”
God doesn’t always answer our prayers in the way we expect or even desire. He answers from a heart of love and wisdom. He wants the very best for us and always knows what is best for us. The way he answered the bishop’s prayer is a good example.
Sometimes God uses angels to bring the answer, but not always. There are times when he just moves behind the scenes and engineers circumstances or works through mortals and not angels. Sometimes he gives us steps of actions to take. He answered Hezekiah’s prayer to extend his life by using Isaiah to tell him to take his medicine. (II Kings 20:7)
The next time you watch these movies, let them remind you of these important lessons about prayer.
Chip Warren is the past president of the Albertville Ministerial Fellowship.
