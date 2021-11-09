The Sardis Lions opened the Heath Cullom era in a big way Monday night, traveling up to 7A James Clemens and downing the Jets the season-opener for both schools, 62-56.
Kytha Edwards paced the Lions (1-0) with 17 points, opening the game with a steal, then converting an and-one layup. Edwards shined at the foul line in the win, going 10 of 10.
While Edwards was knocking down free throws, junior post Jayda Lacks picked up where she left off last season. After posting 16 double-doubles and one triple-double a season ago, Lacks netted 14 points and pulled in 12 rebounds in the win.
Also having a strong game for the Lions was Albertville transfer Belle Trammell, who chipped in 11 points, and facilitated the offense by dishing out a game-high eight assists in the win.
Kaylen Wallace also had a strong all-around game for Sardis, chipping in six points, grabbing eight rebounds, and swatting three shots. Saydi Rutledge also added six points for Sardis.
The Lions are off until November 16, when they will host DAR in the first of three-straight home games before Thanksgiving.
