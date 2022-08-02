Editor’s note: Ricky Smith has been a correspondent for The Reporter since the 1980s. He’s served as the color commentator for Boaz football broadcasts on WBSA for almost 30 years. He was on the call, alongside play-by-play voice Patrick Williams, for all 13 games of the Pirates’ 2002 season.
Heading into the 2002 Boaz High School football season, Drew Noles thought it could be a good season, but when the season was complete it had turned out to be one of the best seasons in school history.
The result was a 10-3 record, hosting a state playoff game for the first time in school history and advancing to the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The 10 wins matched the 1979 team with the most wins in a season.
The season prior in 2001, Boaz won its first three games, including wins over Guntersville and Scottsboro. But a rash of injuries to key players resulted in losses in its next six games. The Pirates beat Sardis 40-13 to close out 2001 and would return a lot of experience in 2002.
Noles knew with the players returning and a big transfer during the summer of 2002 the season had a chance to improve on 2001.
“We had a lot of guys returning from that 2001 team, and we knew we had a chance to win some games,” said Noles, who was head coach at Boaz from 2000-2012 and is the school’s all-time winningest coach. He is currently the head coach at Westbrook Christian.
That big transfer was quarterback A.J. Milwee, whose father, Jeff, was head coach at Boaz from 1996-99. A.J. Milwee transferred from Susan Moore, where Jeff coached from 2000-2001.
Noles said the experience returning along with the addition of Milwee was big, but he also added a couple big names to his coaching staff.
“We had all of our offensive line returning and Nathan Fordham returning at running back. No doubt adding A.J. was big, but also to get Coach (Jeff) Milwee and Coach (Lyle) Darnell,” Noles said of the two veteran coaches. “Those were great additions to our staff.”
Jeff Milwee was a head coach for 17 years, winning 127 games. Darnell was a hall-of-famer with 41 years of experience.
What was to come was an offense that would rush for over 3,600 yards and average 35.8 points and 277 rushing yards per game — all are still school single-season records. Their 68 total touchdowns, 40 rushing touchdowns and 22 touchdown passes were single-season records at the time.
The defense allowed only 250 total yards per game and forced 32 turnovers, setting a single-season record with 17 interceptions.
The Pirates opened the season at archrival Albertville. That game was built up during the preseason because the Aggies were excited about their new coach, John Grass.
The game started off great for Boaz, which jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Albertville tied the game with 13 unanswered points in the second quarter for a 13-13 tie at halftime.
Milwee suffered an injury after the first quarter. Boaz regained the lead in the third quarter and led 19-13 heading into the fourth quarter, only to see the Aggies score 22 unanswered to win 35-19.
Milwee returned the next week against Douglas. That Douglas game started a stretch of five straight blowout wins over the Eagles, Guntersville, West Point, West End and Fairview. The Pirates won those five games by an average of 42 points.
Game seven was a region game at East Limestone. Both teams were 4-0 in region play. The Indians won the game 34-18, but during the week after the game it was determined that East Limestone used an ineligible player and Boaz was awarded a forfeit win.
That set up a huge game the next week at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium with unbeaten North Jackson. The Chiefs were 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A rankings.
The first quarter was almost scoreless until Milwee connected with Fordham on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Boaz led 7-0 going into the second quarter.
North Jackson would score 21 straight points to lead 21-7 midway through the third quarter. A 26-yard touchdown pass from Milwee to Stewart Johnson would cut the lead to 21-14, but North Jackson would answer and win 28-14.
Boaz would then need a win at Madison County the next week to clinch the first home playoff game in school history.
In Gurley, Fordham rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns while Milwee passed for three scores as the Pirates waxed the Tigers 59-9.
In that season-ending win over Sardis, Fordham rushed for 192 yards but also suffered a season-ending injury.
Boaz hosted Hamilton in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs and the game was a classic.
Junior Whit Morgan, who had 195 yards rushing during the regular season, took Fordham’s place at running back. He scored the first touchdown on a 6-yard run early in the game and Boaz led 7-0.
But Hamilton reeled off 21 straight points to take a 21-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Milwee scored with 2:56 left in the first half and Boaz cut the lead to 21-14. That began a string of three touchdowns before halftime.
Hamilton returned the ensuing kickoff to push the score to 28-14, but Boaz answered with an 11-play drive and scored on the last play of the half on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Milwee to Johnson. Hamilton led 28-21 at the half.
Both defenses controlled the third quarter with no scoring until early in the fourth quarter, when Boaz would begin what would eventually be the game-winning drive.
That winning drive was 12 plays, 74 yards and culminated in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Milwee to Morgan with 7:47 remaining in the game.
This is where Noles made a big decision to go for the lead by going for two. He did and Milwee hit Morgan on the two-point conversion and Boaz led 29-28.
“I’ll never forget when we got the ball on that (game-winning) drive, down by seven and Coach Wayne Sims came up to me and asked if we were going to go for two when we score,” Noles recalled.
The defense held Hamilton in check and the Pirates had recorded the school’s first ever postseason win.
“To see complete happiness and to see a team celebrate for each other is truly one of the greatest moments in my career,” Noles said.
Boaz traveled to Cherokee County in round two and came away with a 22-7 win. The day of that game, it rained all day and the game was played on a sloppy, muddy field.
Boaz scored on its first two possessions and led 14-0 midway through the first quarter. The Pirates relied on their powerful running game that night, rushing for 270 yards and only attempted three passes. Morgan rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown. Milwee scored the other two touchdowns.
The Boaz defense limited the Warriors to just 111 total yards and had three interceptions.
In the quarterfinals, Boaz returned home to face the top-ranked team in Class 4A, the Cleburne County Tigers and Tyrone Prothro.
The Tigers and Prothro showed why they were the No. 1 team that night — beating Boaz 35-7 behind 312 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns from Prothro, who would go on to an outstanding career at Alabama.
Noles said Prothro was the difference that night.
“In all my years, he’s the best high school player I’ve ever coached against,” he added. “We couldn’t have tackled him in the bed of my pickup truck. He was that elusive.”
In summing up that team, Noles said his greatest memory of that team was the closeness they had.
“They loved each other and hung out together,” he recalled. “I’d have to make them go home after practice. They had great leadership.
“For me personally to be able to have such a great staff. We were very close and really worked well together. It was just a great season and some great memories.”
Individually, Fordham’s 9.7 yards per carry, 16 rushing touchdowns and 17 total touchdowns were school single-season records and his 1,538 yards rushing were second most in a season. Milwee’s 22 touchdown passes and Johnson’s 10 receiving touchdowns are still the most in a single season.
The 2002 Boaz High School football season was and still is one of the best in school history. But the 2003 team was able to top that. We will cover that next year on its 20th anniversary.
