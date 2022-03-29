Brenda Gail Nelson Gilliland
Steele
Brenda Gail Nelson Gilliland, of Steele, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at her residence.
She is survived by husband, Wayne Gilliland; daughters, Terry (Greg) Smith and Brandy Whisenant; seven grandchildren; and a host of adopted children.
Her funeral service was Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Chandler Mt. Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Danny Wise officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
David Noblitt
Crossville
David Noblitt, 64, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Shepherds Cove Hospice.
His funeral service was Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jason King officiated the service.
Elizabeth Potter
Boaz
Elizabeth Potter, 68, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Boaz Carr Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen and Rev. Steve Young will officiate the service.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Potter; daughters, Christie Vinson and Cassie Baugh (Darrick); son, Charlie Potter (Alesha); three grandchildren; sister, Robbie Nicholson; brother, Tommy Willoughby (Louise); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Phyllis Sharp
Collinsville
Mrs. Phyllis Sharp, of Collinsville, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home with Rev. Rickie Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Rainsville Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30, from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
