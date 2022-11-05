ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama’s Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall, who hail from Marshall County and are seeking to serve another four years in their respective offices, headline the bounty of federal and state elections Tuesday.
Ainsworth, 41, was elected to serve as the state’s 31st lieutenant governor in 2018. The fast-rising Republican politician previously represented the 27th District of the Alabama House of Representatives after winning election in 2014 — the first-ever run for a political office for the small-business owner.
“I’m not a career politician and I don’t play by their rules,” Ainsworth stated on his campaign website. “Running for Lt. Governor isn’t about a career or making a living for me. I’m blessed. I’ve got an incredible family, a successful business, and more than I ever dreamed of. For me, this is about what kind of Alabama we’re gonna pass on to the next generation. We have to turn our state around. We have to make our government smaller, smarter, and above all else honest, and if we do, I am absolutely convinced Alabama’s future will be brighter than ever before.”
Ruth Page Nelson, a Libertarian from Dothan who has worked as a master electrician and microbiologist.
In the race for Attorney General, Republican incumbent Marshall faces opposition from Democrat Wendell Major.
Marshall, 58, has served as Alabama’s 48th attorney general since February 2017 when he was appointed by former Gov. Robert J. Bentley. Marshall filled a vacancy left by Luther Strange, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate. Strange was appointed after Jeff Sessions was tabbed U.S. Attorney General by former President Donald J. Trump. Marshall was elected to a full term in 2018.
Before becoming attorney general, Marshall was district attorney in Marshall County for 16 years.
Reelection bids for Ainsworth and Marshall are two of just a handful of contested races for state and federal offices to be featured on the ballot:
Governor
-Yolanda Rochelle Flowers (D)
-Kay Ivey (R)
-James “Jimmy” Blake (L)
U.S. Senator
-Will Boyd (D)
-Katie Britt (R)
-John Sophocleus (L)
U.S. House, District 4
-Rick Neighbors (D)
-Robert Aderholt (R)
-Johnny Cochran (L)
State Senate, District 8 (DeKalb)
-Steve Livingston (R)
State Senate, District 9 (Marshall)
-Clay Scofield (R)
State Senate, District 10 (DeKalb, Etowah)
-Andrew Jones (R)
State Representative, District 24 (DeKalb)
-Nathaniel Ledbetter (R)
State Representative, District 26 (Marshall)
-Ben Alford (D)
-Brock Colvin (R)
State Representative, District 27 (Marshall)
-Herb Neu (D)
-Wes Kitchens (R)
State Representative, District 28 (Etowah)
-Mack N. Butler (R)
State Representative, District 29 (Etowah)
-Mark A. Gidley (R)
-Clifford Foy Valentin (L)
State Representative, District 30 (Etowah)
-Craig Lipscomb (R)
State Representative, District 39 (DeKalb)
-Ginny Shaver (R)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Place 5
-Anita Kelly (D)
-Greg Cook (R)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice, Place 6
-Kelly Wise (R)
Secretary of State
-Pamela J. Laffitte (D)
-Wes Allen (R)
-Jason “Matt” Shelby (L)
State Treasurer
-Young Boozer (R)
-Scott Hamond (L)
State Auditor
-Andrew Sorrell (R)
-Leigh Lachine (L)
Commissioner of Agriculture
-Rick Pate (R)
-Jason Clark (L)
Public Service Commission, Place 1
-Jeremy H. Oden (R)
-Ron Bishop (L)
Public Service Commission, Place 2
-Chip Beeker (R)
-Laura Lane (L)
State Board of Education, District 6 (Marshall and Etowah)
-Marie Manning (R)
State Board of Education, District 8 (DeKalb)
-Wayne Reynolds (R)
-Patrick C. Wallace (L)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.