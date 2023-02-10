SARDIS CITY — In January, the Sardis varsity girls won back-to-back Etowah County Basketball Tournament championships for the first time in program history.
Wednesday night, head coach Heath Cullom’s team achieved consecutive area tournament crowns for the first time by beating Douglas 50-37 in the Class 5A, Area 13 finals at Sardis Gymnasium.
The sixth-ranked Lions improved to 27-5, tying their overall school record for most wins in a single season.
Sardis and Douglas both advance to the subregional playoffs Monday night, Feb. 13. The Lions play host to Area 14 runner-up Arab while the Eagles travel to Area 14 winner Guntersville, the defending state champion. Both games tip off at 6 o’clock.
The Lions controlled the first quarter of Wednesday night’s extremely physical game, which exemplified the old basketball adage of the “officials let them play.”
Sardis built a 16-4 advantage behind 8-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line. Kaylen Wallace led the Lions with six points in the quarter, which ended with Sardis up 16-6.
“We had a good first quarter,” Cullom said. “We came out and did everything right.
“In the second quarter we got relaxed, and they made plays. Madison Franklin made several plays. She was here to win it, and she gave us fits. But we responded, and by the end of the game we just made more plays.”
A 3-pointer by tournament most valuable player Gisel Mendez, two free throws by Caroline Johnson and Kytha Edwards’ layup extended Sardis’ margin to 23-11 with 4:40 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles responded by outscoring the Lions 9-0 down the stretch. Chloe Avans hit a 3, and Tori Rojek contributed four points. Franklin’s driving layup cut it to 23-20 with 49 seconds on the clock.
Sardis regained the momentum in the third quarter. Wallace scored six straight points, propelling her team to a 35-24 lead with 3:07 remaining.
The Lions led 38-26 at the final rest stop.
Wallace buried a 3 from the left wing, and Johnson sank a layup off an assist from Mendez to push Sardis’ advantage to 43-28 with 5:41 left in the game.
Avans and Rojek each hit a pair of free throws, trimming it to 43-32, but Johnson drained a trey from the right corner that ignited a game-clinching 7-0 run.
Johnson’s free throw gave Sardis a 50-32 cushion with 1:10 on the clock.
Wallace paced the Lions with 15 points, followed by Johnson with 13. Mendez netted eight, Jayda Lacks and Edwards six each, and Mia Fowler two.
Franklin’s 15 points led the Eagles. Rojek tossed in 12, Avans five, Mallory Ackles three and Maddie Hayes two.
“Three games we played Douglas, and Kaylen’s been the leading scorer in all three games,” Cullom said. “She’s been huge against Douglas. She could’ve easily been MVP, and so could’ve Jayda Lacks and so could’ve Caroline, but at the end of the day, and my team understands, they’ll tell you our most valuable player every day at practice, game or whatever is Gisel. Because without her, it’s a totally different ballgame.
“Gisel does so much so well, and she’s just a huge leader. She’s just so quiet. Team favorite.”
Looking ahead to Monday’s subregional game, the Lions lost to Arab 52-46 on Dec. 19.
“Homecourt advantage with a good crowd, you can’t tell me it’s not worth five or six points,” Cullom said. “It’s huge to be here at home. I like our chances against anybody here, but you go on the road it’s a different story. You have to scratch and claw.”
