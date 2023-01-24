RAINSVILLE — The Geraldine Bulldogs finished as the runner-up in the varsity boys division of the DeKalb County Basketball Tournament.
The semifinals and finals took place at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Geraldine 79,
Fyffe 56
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second quarter to beat Fyffe in the semifinals Friday, Jan. 20.
Geraldine led 13-11, 43-25 and 63-38 at the quarter breaks.
“We played really well defensively and were very unselfish on the offensive end,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “It was one of our better all-around games.”
Connor Johnson’s 26 points paced a quartet of double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs. He added four rebounds and two assists.
Lucas Bryant contributed 20 points, eight boards and two assists. Jaxon Colvin collected 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Redick Smith got 10 points, four assists and three boards.
Cooper Johnson finished with six points, six assists and four rebounds.
Plainview 72,
Geraldine 55
The Class 3A, No. 1 Bears rallied to defeat Geraldine (15-9) in the Saturday, Jan. 21 championship game.
The Bulldogs held a 21-18 lead after the first quarter, but the Bears pulled ahead 42-36 at intermission and led 61-49 at the third-quarter break.
“We gave great effort,” Jeremy Smith said. “They are so deep that they just wear you down. I thought we showed a lot of fight.
“We just have to be focused for the entire game and not take a handful of plays off mentally. We lost to a great team tonight.”
Colvin’s 19 points topped Geraldine’s offense. He also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Connor Johnson finished with 16 points and three assists, and Redick Smith posted eight points, five boards and three assists. Bryant got six points, seven rebounds and two assists, and Cooper Johnson had two points and four assists.
All-Tournament team
Members of the varsity boys All-DeKalb County Tournament Team were recognized and presented certificates following the finals. Making the team were:
Plainview — Luke Smith (MVP), Dylan Haymon, Jonah Williams and Landon White
Geraldine — Connor Johnson, Colvin, Smith and Bryant
Fyffe — Eli Butts
Sylvania — Josh Scott
Collinsville — Colton Wills
Crossville — Kaejuan Hatley
