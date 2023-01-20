Bray takes oath of office as new Marshall County district attorney

Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray was officially sworn in for her first term Friday afternoon.
Bray, the first female district attorney for the county, ran unopposed after DA Everette Johnson decided not to run for re-election.
Pictured are, from left, Circuit Court Judges Chris Abel and Mitch Floyd, Bray, and District Court Judge Tim Riley.
Bray has acted as a prosecuting assistant district attorney in the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
She is a 2010 graduate with honors from The University of Alabama and attended the Cumberland School of Law.
While at law school, she met her future husband, Bert Bray, a Marshall County native who is also an attorney.
Bert is corporate counsel at Progress Rail, and they live in Guntersville with their daughter, Hattie, and son, Penn.
