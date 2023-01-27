Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck knows the importance of keeping residents safe during bad weather. But the question he brought before the Boaz City Council Monday night was how best to do that? Weather radios? An app? Or outdoor weather sirens?
Beck said currently the city has several sirens in need of repair, upgrade or replacement. However, he questioned if the technology was outdated and if residents should now rely on apps, NOAA weather radios or television to get severe weather alerts.
“We have two sirens completely out now,” Beck said. “I need to know if you want to fix them and continue to maintain the sirens, or move away from them?”
Both Beck and Mayor David Dyar cited well-known and respected meteorologist James Spann as supporting any other means besides the sirens. Spann spoke recently at the Boaz Public Library and told those in attendance sirens actually cause more storm-related deaths than they prevent.
“He said people are indoors, with the television on or a radio and they don’t hear the outdoor sirens,” Dyar said.
Beck agreed.
“He preaches getting alerts from AM/FM radios, cell phone apps, TV and NOAA weather radios,” Beck said. “You never hear him say get your alerts from a weather siren.”
When most of the sirens were installed, the population spent much more time outdoors, sitting on porches, visiting with neighbors, and many were farmers working until sunset. Outdoor sirens were intended for those who were not at home, were outside working or playing before the advent of cellphones, apps and weather radios, Dyar said.
Council members urged Beck to compile a list of needed repairs and cost estimates before making any decisions.
“What’s one life worth? If we fix them or upgrade them, maybe they will save someone’s life,” said Councilman David Ellis.
If the decision to phase out weather sirens is made, Beck pledged to put the word out on social media, through newspapers and television media as well as the city’s website prior to the deadline.
In other business, councilmen also learned the city will bid out annual paving projects in February.
Unlike in past years, this year the paving project will be bid as an entire package, from milling to paving to installing stripes, said Superintendent of Street Kenny Smith.
“It will be a comprehensive paving plan,” Smith said. “There will be a lot of milling. We just don’t have much choice.
“We are going to list every street, how wide, how much paving is needed, everything … just like Alabama Department of Transportation bids.”
Roads to be resurfaced include Amberson Street, Bel Air Street, Butler Road, College Avenue, Collier Street, Doris Street, Elder Street, Gant Road, Hillcrest Cemetery and the cemetery new road, Hulgan Avenue, King Street, Lake Front Street, Maggie Drive, Marjorie Street, Oakland Avenue, Rains Avenue, Roger Avenue, Snowden Circle, Snowden Drive, Stephens Road, Taft Avenue, West Mann Avenue and Woodly Terrace. Several parking lots, including the First Bank of Boaz, Boaz Public Library and Scott Plaza, and three at Alabama 205 and Alabama 168, will be paved, Smith said.
“We are going to give them a finite amount of time to get this done,” he said.
Dyar agreed.
“We have streets out there that were paved three years ago that still haven’t been striped because we can’t get anyone out here to do the work,” Dyar said. “This way, we will hopefully keep that from happening again.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen:
• Approved a liquor license for HotRods Bar and Grill, located at 501 Elizabeth St., Suite 1. No one spoke for or against the application.
• Approved accounts payable vouchers totaling $755,322. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public inspection.
• Presented a proclamation to the Boaz High School men’s swim team for winning the Alabama High School 1A-5A State Men’s Swim Meet.
