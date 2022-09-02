Truman Rogers
Albertville
Truman Rogers, 90, of Albertville, died Aug. 31, 2022, at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Geraldine Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Leigh Ann Kennedy (Barry); son, Morton Rogers (Nancy); sisters, Linda McCollum (James), Carol Tarvin and Eugena Collings; brothers, George Rogers (Ruth) and Kelly Rogers; and six grandchildren.
Robert Wayne Vaughn
Guntersville
Robert Wayne Vaughn, 65, of Guntersville, died Aug. 28, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral services were Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Diamond Cemetery.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Donna Vaughn (Jerome), Nancy Bright (Dolan), and Peggy Hardin (Hershell); and a host of family.
Marilyn Akins
Powell
Mrs. Marilyn Akins, 67, of Powell, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at DeKalb Regional.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Haymon and Bro. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing. Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 p.m.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard L. Akins, of Powell; two sons, Tyrone Akins (Kimberly), of Dutton, and Amos Akins (Karen), of Crossville; two brothers, Lowell Tilley, of Baton Rouge, La., and Elton Tilley, of the Guest community; sister, Rebekah Bice, of Cullman; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
