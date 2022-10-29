HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Boaz rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to defeat Lee 21-20 in the regular-season finale at Alabama A&M’s Louis Crews Stadium.
Boaz improved to 4-6 with its third straight win. The Pirates will travel to Russellville on Friday, Nov. 4 in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. Lee concluded its season at 3-7.
Tyler Pierce passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce also led the Pirates in rushing with 79 yards on 11 carries.
Lee took the game’s opening kickoff and drove 66 yards and scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from LeShaun Vann to Brandon Taylor. The PAT failed.
After Boaz drove inside the Lee 5-yard line and turned the ball over on downs, Lee then drove and scored on a 17-yard run by Vann. Marcus James added the point-after for a 13-0 lead with 3:25 left in the first quarter.
Boaz then put together its first scoring drive, a four-play, 51-yard drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Tristan Childers. Pierce had two big plays in the drive — a 36-yard rum and a 30-yard pass to Bo Brock.
Jose Arreguin kicked the point-after to cut the lead to 13-7 with 2:13 left in the first quarter.
Lee answered in just four plays on a 10-yard run by Vann. James’ extra point pushed the lead back to 13 at 20-7 with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
Boaz cut the lead to 20-14 with 2:31 left in the third quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Piece to Ty Sullivan. Arreguin added the PAT.
Lee turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter, and Boaz needed only three plays to punch it in. The touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Pierce to Presley Fant with 5:57 left in the game. Arreguin added the point-after.
Gavin Smart had eight receptions for Boaz to give him 102 for his career. That moved him past Taylor Smith to make him the school’s all-time leader for receptions.
