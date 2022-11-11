Later this month, U.S. Army veteran James L. Carson will turn 100 years old, but staff members of the Guntersville Veterans Affairs Clinic chose to celebrate the milestone a bit early.
Carson, an Arab resident born Nov. 22, 1922, was honored Wednesday, just two days before Veterans Day.
He served in the Army during World War II from 1943-1946.
In 1943, Carson was assigned to the Fighting 69th Infantry Division, according to a Cullman Tribune report. The division was formed in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in 1943 and deployed to England in December 1944.
In late January 1945, the Fighting 69th landed at the French port of Le Havre and quickly advanced into Belgium in support of the Battle of the Bulge, under the command of General Patton.
In February of 1945, the 69th pushed into Germany, and by late March, had crossed the Rhine River and begun its drive eastward to Saxony, where it captured the city of Leipzig on April 19th. Less than a week later, the division made contact with Soviet Union forces at Torgau.
Carson worked as a high-speed radio operator during the war, and he witnessed firsthand the many atrocities of the Nazi regime.
Upon completion of his tour in Germany, Carson returned to Marshall County. He went on to enlist in the Army Reserves from 1946-1949, and then he spent nearly eight years in the state militia.
