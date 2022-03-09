For the first time in as far back as most people can remember, the Sardis baseball team are the champions of Etowah County.
Riding strong pitching and timely hitting, the Lions captured the title on Friday night with a 6-5 win over Southside, giving the young Lions an early feather in their cap that head coach Kevin Vinson hope carries them throughout the rest of the season.
“It’s really special for the kids,” Vinson said of the county title. “The kids have put in so much hard work getting ready for this season, and you get kids out late because we have so many kids who play basketball and things like that. So typically, when you start the season you’re a little behind everybody. But it was really big for our guys, and I know it’s something we talked about before the season, wanting to knock it off our list, we were able to do it, and I’m just really happy for the guys and our community.”
Last season was the first with the Etowah County Tournament moved to the early season, after years of late season struggles to squeeze it in among area games and spring break trips and tournaments.
In the title game, the Lions jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Southside, scoring three in the first then two in the fifth, before Southside began to rally. The Panthers answered with three in the bottom of the sixth to make it 5-3, but in the top of the seventh, Brody Samples came home with what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch.
Southside had the tying run third and the winning run on second in the bottom of the seventh, but Carson Gillilan fanned the game’s final better to secure the title. Gillilan had three hits including a double along with two RBIs and runs scored, while Samples collected three hits, including a triple, and scored twice.
According to Vinson, despite as many as six sophomores in the lineup at times, their experience last season, as well as the guiding hand of two key seniors played a roll in being able to lock down the title.
“These guys, they’ve played in big games, Samples has been with me since he was an eighth grader, he’s thrown in the playoff atmosphere every year, Ty Glass is another senior whose played a lot of meaningful baseball for us,” Vinson added. “And those sophomores, we’re real sophomore heavy, but six of them started for us at one point last year, those guys have a lot of experience, and they’re not intimidated by anybody by no means.”
Samples, who will head to Snead State after this season, tossed 6.2 innings in the title game, fanning 11, giving up just four hits and three earned runs to earn the victory.
With the early season test and pressure of county bragging rights secured, Vinson hopes that the accomplishment buoys the team the rest of the season, while being something they cherish.
“I hope it carries over, baseball is such a unique game in that you could win 10 in a row or lose 10 in a row and not be too happy or too frustrated with how you’re doing,” Vinson concluded. “But with it being this early in the season, I’m excited for the guys, they had to step up and put in the work between basketball finishing up and now to be ready. This is something they’ve wanted to do and have talked about, I’m just happy for the guys.”
