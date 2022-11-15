SARDIS CITY, Ala. — The Albertville varsity boys basketball team rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to edge Sardis 59-55 on Monday night at Sardis Gymnasium.
Albertville (2-0) led 13-12 after a quarter, but the Lions (1-1) caught fire in the second period, outscoring AHS 22-12 to roar in front 34-25.
The Aggies bounced back in the third quarter, outscoring Sardis 21-9 to leap ahead 46-43.
Albertville’s Sam Barclift led all scorers with 20 points. Isaac Henderson netted 11.
Luke Martin and Eli Morton scored 18 each for Sardis. Morton added six rebounds and two blocked shots.
Carson Gillilan closed with 10 points and six boards, and Kason Moore had six points, three assists and two steals.
