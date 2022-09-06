Kelly Burke Adams
Boaz
Mrs. Kelly Burke Adams, 55, of Boaz, died on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services were on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Bro. David Martin and Bro. Terry Burke officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.
Mrs. Adams was born in Alabama on October 1, 1966, to Ricky and Mary Lowery Burke. She was the marketing director for People’s Independent Bank and a pillar of the community. She was a devoted wife, mother, and “granna.”
Mrs. Adams is survived by her husband, Rex Adams, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Jabin and Kaitlyn Adams, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Adam Keenum, of Boaz; grandchildren, Bryson Keenum and Raelyn Jane Keenum; parents, Ricky and Mary Burke, of Boaz; sister, Amanda and Dewayne Brown, of Guntersville; and nieces, Emily Frazier and Mallory Patterson.
Pallbearers will be Bo Cooper, Cason Cooper, Darrell Nicholson, Mickey Perigo, Jack Hancock, and Chris Watkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of People’s Independent Bank and the Women’s Sunday School Class of Mt. Vernon.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951, The Child Advocacy Center, 1620 Railroad Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976 or Habitat for Humanity, 3509 Sorter Drive, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Thomas Owens
Boaz
Mr. Thomas Owens, 83, of Boaz, died on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at his residence.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Owens is survived by his sons, Donny Owens and Dennis Owens, both of Boaz; daughter, Dawn C. Bowers, of Mobile; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Ronald Owens, of Montgomery, and Harrison Owens, of Virginia; and sisters, Marie Williams and Patricia Williams, both of Prattville.
Tamara Henson
Boaz
Tamara Henson, 62, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonya East and Rebecca Oden; step-son, Jason Henson; and four grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Rickey Alred
Attalla
Rickey A. Alred died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Brenda Alred; daughter, Angie Morgan (Danny Bagwell); son, Greg Alred (Robin); stepdaughter, Kandie Thornton (Jon); two grandsons; a step-grandson; his sister, Earline Barr; and two nephews.
His funeral service was Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Cox Chapel Community Church with burial at Maryville Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Chamblee and Bro. Greg Alred officiated.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mary “Louise” Miller
Boaz
Mary “Louise” Miller, of Boaz, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Rickie Williams and Rev. Ricky Fowler will be officiating.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her daughter, Tanina Moone; son, Rodney Miller; daughter-in-law, Annette Miller; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The Family has asked for everyone in attendance please wear a mask.
Henry Mack Bearden
Albertville
Henry Mack Bearden, 87, of Albertville, died at Grandview Medical Center on Aug. 31, 2022.
Services were Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick Douglas officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, LeAnn Ratcliffe and Tammy Roberson (William Snell); sons, David Bearden (Kathy) and Tony Bearden (Deneen); sister, Geraldine Thompson; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Eunice Martin
Fyffe
Mrs. Eunice Martin, ¬94, of Fyffe, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church with Bro. David Harriston and Bro. Wiley Bailey officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. directing.
Survivors include her children, Phyllis Martin Embry (Gowan), Lyn Martin Embry (Harry, Jr.), Eddy Martin, Pam Martin Galloway (Steve), Michael Martin (Deana), Jeff Martin (Beverly), Penny Martin Durham (Tim), and Jill Martin Bailey (Barry); 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Ralph Boatwright
Altoona
Mr. Ralph Boatwright, 87, of Altoona, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services were on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the McRae Chapel. Interment was in the New Lebanon Cemetery at Blountsville.
Mr. Boatwright is survived by his wife, Maxine Boatwright; son, Danny Boatwright; daughter and son-in-law, Desiree and Freddie Robinette, of Cleveland; and brothers, Lewis Boatwright, and W.G. Boatwright, of Highland Lake.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge.
Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.