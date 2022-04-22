Albertville City Schools Board of Education gave special recognition to its school resource officers and crossing guards Tuesday night, honoring them for their many years of service.
“We want to recognize individuals here that are very near and dear to our hearts,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “They keep us safe, they keep traffic flowing and they’re too far away to accept a phone call.”
ACS traffic guards included: Martha McCaffrey, who has served 9 years; Silvia Delgado, 4 years; Deborah Failla, 2 years; and Donna Choron, 8 years.
ACS Resource Officers included: Sergeant Robert Bethune, who has served 19 years; Thomas Bearden, 9 years; Jeremy Jones, 5 years; Jonathon Bearden, 3 years; and Gilbert Lucero, 2 years.
English also announced that Christy Mead, CSFO, was the 2022 recipient of the Robert L. Morton Award.
In other business, the board.
• Approved the following consent agenda items:
1. March 15, 2022 special called meeting and March 15, 2022 regular board meeting and April 8, 2022 special called meeting minutes
2. April 2022 fundraiser revenues
3. April 2022 deletions
• Updated the job description for special education program assistant.
• Approved the following personnel Items:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. Kathryn Lamb, retiring as 9-month secretary at Albertville High School, effective June 1.
2. Allison Johnson, resigning as elementary teacher at Albertville Primary School, effective June 1.
B. Supplement resignations
1. Emily Jackson, resigning as assistant varsity girl’s basketball coach at AHS, effective May 31.
2. Miranda Munroe, resigning as ninth grade volleyball coach at AHS, effective March 31.
3. Chelsea Kinney, resigning as JV cheer coach at AHS, effective May 1.
4. Sharon Jennings, resigning as Inventory Designee at Albertville Middle School, effective June 1.
C. Transfers
1. Judith Knott, transferring from 10-month counselor at AHS to 12-month counselor at AHS (replacing Keena Cahela), effective July 1.
2. Jennifer Smith, transferring from 10-month counselor at AHS to 12-month counselor at AHS (replacing Elizabeth Jones), effective July 1.
3. Cathy Ballentine, transferring from elementary teacher at Albertville Intermediate School to 10-month Assistant Principal at AES (replacing James Walls), effective July 18.
4. Callie Rigsby, transferring from principal at APS to executive director of Instructional Services at CO (replacing Kristi Pair), effective July 1.
5. Faith Kennedy, transferring from elementary teacher at AIS to elementary teacher at APS (replacing Amy Hope), effective July 28.
6. Amy Hope, transferring from elementary teacher at APS to elementary teacher at AIS (replacing Faith Kennedy), effective July 28.
7. Robin Gregg, transferring from EL teacher at APS to temporary EL teacher at AIS (New Position), effective July 28.
8. Jordan Whitis, transferring from elementary teacher at APS to EL teacher at APS (replacing Robin Gregg), effective July 28.
9. Hannah Adams, transferring from Pre-K teacher at Albertville Kindergarten/Pre-K to elementary teacher at APS (replacing Jordan Whitis), effective July 28.
10.Taylor Starkey, transferring from elementary teacher at AIS to elementary teacher at APS (replacing Gavin Ridgway), effective July 28.
D. Employments (1)
1. Cresencia Sea-Virto (3579), 12 Month Custodian system-wide (replacing Michael Hardin), effective April 20.
E. Supplement Assignments
1. Jennifer Smith, ACCESS facilitator at AHS (replacing Elizabeth Jones), effective July 1.
2. Judith Knott, scholarship facilitator at AHS (replacing Keena Cahela), effective July 1.
3. Courtney Gregory, inventory designee at AMS (replacing Sharon Jennings), effective June 1.
F. Volunteers
1. James Gibson, volunteer football coach at AMS, effective April 20, 2022 through November 30, 2023.
G. Other
1. Anastasia Beasley, to complete six plans of instruction for ALSDE CTE at $1,000 per course for a total of $6,000, to be paid from ALSDE grant funds effective for the 2021-22 school year.
2. Joseph Banes, to perform 35 hours of website design for the AHS Band, to be paid at his hourly overtime rate of $36.91, paid from AHS band funds, effective for the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Karen Fancher, independent contract to provide her services as a piano accompanist for rehearsals and performances at AMS, to be paid and not to exceed $250 from AMS girls choir funds, effective April 20-May 31.
2. Connie Clark, independent contract to provide her services as a volleyball camp instructor, to be paid and not to exceed $1,200 by AHS volleyball funds, effective July 11, 2022 through July 12.
3. Maricela Luevano Medina, independent contract to provide water slides and inflatables for 2 field days at AKPK, to be paid and not to exceed $750 by AKPK field trip funds, effective April 20, 2022 through May 20.
4. Amanda Bowers, independent contract to provide chair massages for the teacher appreciation week at AES, to be paid and not to exceed $200 by AKPK PTO funds, effective May 3.
5. Kadin Dick, independent contract to provide cow train rides for farm day at AKPK, to be paid and not to exceed $125 by AKPK field trip funds, effective April 15, 2022 through April 20.
6. Eddie Cox, independent contract, to assist the Enrollment Office for student residency verification as determined by ACS Board Policy, to be paid and not to exceed $10,200 plus mileage reimbursement in accordance with the Code of Alabama 1975, 36-7-22, by ACS Enrollment Office, effective April 20, 2022 through August 20, 2022.
• Approve the March 2022 financials. Revenues for March were $5,066,406.44, and expenditures were $5,674,906.04. Mead said ACS is now halfway through its fiscal year.
• Approved April 2022 three fundraiser requests for basketball and FBLA at AHS.
• Approved the 2022-2023 Student School Insurance policy as submitted by K & K Insurance Group, Inc.
• Approved the 2022-2023 12-month holiday calendar. There will be nine days that 12-month employees will need to work during breaks to complete their 240-day contract requirement by Jan. 1, 2023. No one will be allowed to work on dates marked as Holidays. The Central Office will be officially closed on Holidays. During breaks, office hours will be defined and clearly communicated. All 12-month employees will work Camp Week when students are in session.
• Discussed a risk notification, per Act # 2006-196. The CTE Department had been inappropriately disposing of scrap metal and using the recycling funds to purchase more materials for its program without going through the proper procedure. Clearer guidelines and procedures have been instituted as a result of the notification.
• Approved the AHS Choral Department to travel to New York City on March 23 - 26, 2023 to sing in Carnegie Hall.
• Rejected a bid for Apple Macbooks. The only bidder was disqualified, English said.
During the superintendent’s report, English discussed implementing a four-day work week for staff during the summer to save on energy costs, positive results from the recent literacy camps and gave a legislative update regarding the approved 4% raise for all employees of the school system and the salary matrix adjustment for teachers.
