Neale Chambers
Huntsville
Mr. Neale Chambers, 92, of Huntsville, formerly of Boaz, died on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville
Services were Monday, May 9, 2022, at McRae Chapel with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Bro. John Robles and Bro. Jimmy Harrison officiated.
Mr. Chambers is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Pat Chambers, of Huntsville, and Steve and Robin Chambers, of Meridianville; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a niece.
In lieu of flowers donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road Albertville, Al. 35951.
DeMervle Carnes
Albertville
DeMervle Carnes, 96, of Albertville, died May 6, 2022, at her home.
Services were Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chip Warren officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, William Earl Carnes (Dari) and Richard Gynn Carnes (Karen); two grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Eleanor Hollingshead
Albertville
Eleanor Hollingshead, 85, of Albertville, died May 8, 2022, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Ken Hollingshead; daughters, Sharron Hollingshead and Melinda Hollingshead; and one grandson.
Matthew Colter
Bishop
Guntersville
Matthew Colter Bishop, 38, of Guntersville, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Grandview Hospital in Birmingham.
A visitation with family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Family Life Center of Guntersville First United Methodist Church with a celebration of life service to begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
Phillip Michael
Holcomb
Albertville
Phillip Michael Holcomb, 66, of Albertville, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Rev. Glenn Bruce officiated.
Mr. Holcomb is survived by his wife, Darlene Holcomb; sons, Michael Holcomb and Jeremy Holcomb; daughter, Angela Davies; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; mother, Aline Holcomb; brothers, Tim Holcomb (Debra), Gary Holcomb (Freda), and Sam Holcomb (Rhonda); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Travis Boone
Albertville
Travis Boone, 31, of Albertville, passed away May 7, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Donny Kennedy will officiate.
He is survived by his parents, Eddie Wayne Boone and Diane McCormick; sister, Angela Boone (Casey Templeton); three nephews; grandmother, Evelyn Boone; uncles, Rodney and Randy Boone; and aunts, Shirley Barnard and Melinda McCullars.
Lois Garmon
Kilpatrick
Boaz
Mrs. Lois Garmon Kilpatrick, 97, of Boaz, died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jon Henderson officiating. No formal visitation is planned. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Kilpatrick is survived by son, Dale Williams, of Boaz; brothers, Ron Garmon, of Albertville, and Elmo Garmon, of Georgia; sisters, Martha Garmon, of Tuscaloosa, and Cynthia Harper, of Albertville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggest in lieu of flowers donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.