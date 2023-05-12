Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley has dismissed a Grant’s man request for a new trial.
Brian Alan Butler was convicted in 2008 of capital murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting death of Grant Police Chief Verlon LeMaster and Mark Adams. In a Rule 32 petition, Butler argued he received ineffective trial counsel and that his counsel did not present a defense of mental illness.
In his ruling, Riley referenced several filings made by Butler, some as old as 2011. His attorney at the time of the trial, Robert Tuten, was granted permission to withdraw from the case on May 1, 2015.
In the 2011 filing, Butler claimed his attorneys did not arrange for neuroimaging that could have established presence of schizophrenia in Butler, failing to investigate Butler’s mental state during the shooting and choosing to withdrawal a change of motion request after a change of venue to St. Clair County had been granted.
Butler also claimed his sentence should be vacated because a sentence of live without parole for an offense committed as a juvenile is cruel and unusual punishment and his conviction and sentence should be vacated because the state did not rebut the defense of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Riley found Butler’s handwritten petition claiming ineffective assistance of his counsel was flawed because the claim is “based upon the manner in which trial counsel presented the defense at trial.”
Riley wrote Butler’s claims are precluded from consideration because the claims could have been raised at trial, in a motion for a new trial or raised on direct appeal.
In response to Butler’s claims that he believed an expert witness testifying at his trial would have testified as a factual witness, not an expert, essentially as Butler’s proxy or alter ego, would not have been allowed or permitted over objections.
“It being the finding of the Court that the claims In both these petitions, the original petition and the pro se amendment are precluded, and in any event state no claim which would entitle the petitioner to relief or warrant an evidentiary hearing, the petitions are dismissed, “ Riley wrote in his order.
Butler was 17 at the time of the shooting. He and Jerid Eldridge had run away from their homes in the New Hope area and holed up in a home in Grant. Madison County officers had learned of their whereabouts and were going to pick them up. LeMaster had accompanied the officers to the home. LeMaster, the first to enter the home, went into a bedroom where the boys were hiding in a closet. Both were armed with a .45-caliber handgun. LeMaster was wearing a bulletproof vest but was shot in the head. He had not drawn his service weapon, according to trial testimony. LeMaster had served as Grant Police chief since 1989, joining the force in 1983.
Butler was found guilty, but Judge Tim Jolley said he couldn’t sentence him to death because of his age. Instead, he was sentenced to two life sentences without possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.