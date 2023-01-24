Edna Earl Tucker
Boaz
Mrs. Edna Earl Tucker, née Hammond (aka “Tucker”), 79, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the McRae Chapel with E.R. Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tucker was born near Anderson in Lauderdale County, Alabama on April 15, 1943, to Earl Leo and Ruby Itaska Hammond. Mrs. Tucker was a retired daycare provider where she was known as “Tucker” to the hundreds of children she kept for more than 40 years.
Mrs. Tucker is survived by her son, Timothy Wayne (“Tim”) Tucker, of Madison; daughters, Tina Lee Tucker, of Boaz ,and Tammy Tucker Key, of Douglasville, GA; son-in-law, William Christopher (“Chris”) Key; grandchildren, Ethan Tucker Key and Allison Ciara Key, of Douglasville, GA; brothers, David Hammond and Eddy Hammond; sisters, Delphine Garner and Janis Wells; a host of nieces and nephews; as well as hundreds of children in Boaz and surrounding towns. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruby Hammond; husband, Jerry Wayne Tucker; brother, William (“Billy”) Hammond; and sister, Barbara Hammond White.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
Woody Guffey
Rainsville
Mr. Woody Guffey, 59, of Rainsville, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at DeKalb Regional. Funeral service is Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sylvania Baptist Church with Bro. David Starling officiating. Burial will follow in Straight Creek Cemetery.
Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. assisted the family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Guffey, of Rainsville; son, Jacob (Kennington) Smith, of Rainsville; brother, Bryan (Kim) Guffey, of Sylvania; sisters, Patsy Hughes, of Albertville, Sharon (Stacy) Headrick, Brenda Guffey (Steve) and Donna Guffey, all of Rainsville.
Virbon Ledbetter
Horton
Virbon Ledbetter, 91, of Horton, died January 20, 2023, at his home.
Services were Monday, January 23, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Burial in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughter, Judy Harris (Don), Janice Lee, Juanita Lee and Misty Ledbetter; sons, Joey Ledbetter and Jeremy Ledbetter; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary Jean Beard
Albertville
Mary Jean Beard, 74, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Morris Stephens officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Joe David Beard; daughters, Molly Faulkner, Laura Pankey (David) and Millie Faulkner; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Donald West (Sharon); sister, Kay Barkley (A. G.); sisters-in-law, Margaret West, Myrtle Kelly and Geraldine Smith (Dave); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Gary Lynn Word
Crossville
Gary Lynn Word, 65, of Crossville, died January 20, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Graveside services will be planned at a later date. Geraldine Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Chasity Boggs; brother, Larry Word; and two nephews.
Max Cornelius
Albertville
Max Cornelius, 82, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Pleasant Grove community. Rev. Brent Roe will officiate the service. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 before the service.
He is survived by his children, Melody Corbin, Greg Cornelius (Kara) and Brian Cornelius (Kristie); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Wendell Cornelius and Randy Cornelius; and a host of nieces and nephews.
JoAnn Woods
Formerly of Albertville
JoAnn Woods, 87, of Hoschton, Ga., and formerly of Albertville, died January 19, 2023, at Manor Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Albertville with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Pond. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Vaughn; a son, Charles Woods Jr. (Fern); and four grandchildren.
———
