A Marshall County man has accepted a plea deal ending a sexual assault case from decades ago.
Jeremy Robinson accepted the plea deal Tuesday afternoon. He plead guilty by way of information -- meaning by details uncovered in an investigation rather than trial testimony -- to four counts of second-degree assault.
He was immediately sentenced by Judge Chris Abel to 60 days in the Marshall County Jail and 36 months supervised probation upon his release. He was also ordered to make payments to the Child Advocacy Center, Crime Victim’s Fund and to pay all court costs.
The sentences will run concurrently, and Abel ordered Robinson to report to the Marshall County Jail by 5 p.m. Friday.
Robinson, 38, was initially indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury in 2021 on two counts of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy related to an incident which took place an as yet untold number of years ago.
Robinson did not speak during Tuesday’s hearing other than to answer, “yes, sir” and “no, sir” to Abel.
The unidentified victim read a lengthy victim’s impact statement about her years-long fight for closure and justice.
“I feel that this is fair,” she said following the sentencing. “It is fair in that it didn’t matter when I got help, just that I was finally able to get help and get justice.
“I’m happy to finally be finishing this finally.”
Robinson declined to make any type of statement or comment of his own. He and his attorney quickly exited the courtroom following the sentencing without further comment.
This is an initial report of a breaking news story. Check back with The Reporter for more details to come.
Editor's note: This article and headline have been edited for clarity.
