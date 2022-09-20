The Sand Mountain Reporter is pleased to announce that Sardis sophomore quarterback Brian Chapman is the Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week for the high school football games of Sept. 16.
Chapman earned his first varsity start in the homecoming game against Crossville, and he delivered an unforgettable performance in leading the Lions to a 36-14 victory in the Class 5A Region 7 matchup.
Chapman passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns, propelling Sardis to a 30-0 advantage before his night ended. He threw scoring passes of 50 and 40 yards to Garrett Burns, 17 yards to Carson Gillilan and 31 yards to Luke Martin.
Chapman is the fifth different Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week so far this season, joining West End’s Jaxon Hamby, Albertville’s Andy Howard, Geraldine’s Carlos Mann and Guntersville’s Antonio Spurgeon.
Honorable mention
Spurgeon, Guntersville: Rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including a 51-yarder, and threw for 90 yards and a score, propelling the Wildcats to a 62-14 rout of Boaz.
Evan Taylor, Guntersville: Returned kickoffs 92 and 98 yards for touchdowns and also grabbed an interception against Boaz.
Julyon Jordan, Guntersville: Rushed 10 times for 182 yards and two TDs, including a 93-yarder in the Boaz win.
Thad Pearce, West End: Pearce had four touches on offense, with three of them going for touchdowns in a 51-0 smashing of Gaston.
He rushed 63 yards for a score and caught TD passes of 9 and 66 yards.
