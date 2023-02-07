Jennifer Lopes and her family waited more than two years to see some form of justice handed down in the case of her father’s death.
On Monday, Andrew Norwood, 29, was sentenced to 12 months in the Marshall County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. He was found guilty Dec. 16 after a trial in the death of Lopes’ father, Rodney Wayne Cowan, 65, in July 2020.
“I don’t believe the jury understood the instructions when they went in to deliberate,” Lopes said in a victim impact statement read during Monday’s hearing.
“How can someone drunk getting behind the wheel and killing someone be different than a drunk who killed another man with his hands?
“We saw all the evidence given in the trial.”
Norwood was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide by a jury on Dec. 16. He was found guilty of a lesser included charge. The other charges he could have been convicted of were manslaughter and murder.
“Norwood is driven by demon spirits from the pit of hell,” Lopes said. “My daddy’s head was crushed by the hands of Andrew Norwood.”
Lopes was joined by her brother and sister-in-law, Derrick and Lauren Cowan, and several other family members.
Lauren Cowan said her family has forever been changed by Norwood’s actions.
“Rod was a special man,” she said of her father-in-law. “I believe Rod was trying to do his civic duty the night of his death. I believe he was trying to protect the patrons of the American Legion.
“The American Legion was his second home and his second family. He was trying to look after a deranged man.
“Norwood doesn’t value the sanctity of life.”
Assistant District Attorney Ed Kellett said the trial verdict was not what the family and the prosecution had hoped for.
“The jury found Andrew Norwood responsible for the death of Rodney Cowan,” Kellett said. “The jury found him guilty by a deliberate act.
“The jury saw the security video. What they saw cannot be construed in any other way other than Norwood was the aggressor that night and he caused Rodney Cowan’s death.”
Kellett urged Judge Chris Abel to sentence Norwood to the maximum time allowed by law: 12 months in jail.
Hopper asked the judge to consider Norwood’s unblemished criminal record, his service to his country in the Marines, and good conduct since the incident when considering a sentence.
“He’s worked the whole time he’s been out on bond,” Hopper said. “He has no priors other than a failure to wear a seatbelt citation. He’s not a risk to the community.
“There is nothing we can say that will relieve the pain and stress the family has gone through.
“I do think he deserves probation.”
After a long and silent deliberation, Abel sentenced Norwood to 12 months in the county jail. The sentence is a day-for-day sentence, Kellett said, meaning he will not be released early by earning good behavior time off.
Norwood’s sentence began immediately. A Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy took him into custody, put him in handcuffs and led him from the courtroom. As he walked past family members, including his wife and newborn baby, he told them “Love you all.”
According to testimony given during the trial, Norwood and Cowan were seen on security video at the Guntersville American Legion having a heated discussion before Norwood allegedly punched Cowan in the face before tackling him and slamming him to the floor before punching him once more while he was unresponsive.
During the trial, Norwood’s defense attorney Mark Hopper described the incident as a bar fight after both men drank too much.
Cowan was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital from the Guntersville Airport where he died later that week.
Norwood was initially charged with assault, but the charge was upgraded to murder after Cowan’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.