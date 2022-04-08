A single vehicle crash at approximately 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, has claimed the life of a child.
The 7- year-old was fatally injured when the Polaris all-terrain vehicle (ATV), on which the child was a passenger, left the roadway and overturned.
The 7-year-old - identified as Hana Grace Hogeland - was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Patricia D. Johnson, 28, of Boaz, the driver of the ATV, was injured and transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Brock Road near Miller Road, approximately five miles west of Boaz, in Marshall County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Hanna’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Bro. Zach Stanford will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service. Cremation will follow the service.
She is survived by her father, Jody Hogeland; mother, Chassity Talley; brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Stephens, Patricia Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Casey Hogeland and Ethan Talley; grandparents, Karen Hogeland Sims, Karen Boilet, Charlotte Hammett, Darrel Hammett, Alan Talley and Wanda Talley; and great-grandparents, Kenneth and Suzanne Johnson and Eugina Hammett.
