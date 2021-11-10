Visiting Scottsboro overcame a double-digit fourth quarter deficit Tuesday night to rally past Boaz, 44-43 in the season opening game for both teams.
The Pirates led 37-26 after three, but cold shooting and free throws struggles allowed the guests to rally with an 18-6 edge in the fourth, capped by Scottsboro's Audrey Holland hitting a free throw with 5.9 seconds left, then getting a steal on Boaz’s ensuing possession
The Pirates went 0 for 4 from the foul line in the fourth, and just 3 of 13 for the game at the stripe.
Boaz put themselves in position to possibly pull away early, outscoring the guests 25-14 in the opening half, including a 12-5 lead after the opening period.
Amylia Longley and Emma Smith each scored 12 points for Boaz in the loss, each connecting on six 2-point shots, while Jordanna Roden added seven in defeat. The Pirates were held without a 3-point basket.
Holland led all scorers with 17 points for the Wildcats, 10 of them coming after halftime, while Lexie Bennett netted 13 for Scottsboro, eight of them coming in the second half.
Boaz will return to action on Friday night when they are set to host county foe Asbury at 6 p.m.
Geraldine 71, North Sand Mountain 70
Senior Gracey Johnson scored the go-ahead basket with around a minute remaining as Geraldine picked up a road victory over North Sand Mountain, 71-70, in a battle of two of the top teams in Northeast Alabama.
The winning basket capped a huge night for Johnson, who poured in a game-high 36 points in the win, scoring at least eight points in each quarter, including 11 in the second period. For the game, Johnson knocked down seven 3-pointers.
After a tight first quarter that saw the Bulldogs lead 13-12, Geraldine blitzed the host Bison in the second with a 22-14 edge to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
But out of the break, the hosts had an answers, grabbing a 26-17 edge in the third to knot the game 52-52 heading to the fourth.
Johnson was the only Geraldine player to reach double figures in the win, while Shelby Trester scored nine, and Chloe Murdock chipped in with seven. The Bulldogs saw 10 different players score in the win.
North Sand Mountain were paced by Kolbie Bobo's 21 points, while Kayden Reyes dropped 17 in defeat. Lillian Hassell added 12.
Geraldine returns to the court on Thursday when they travel to neighboring Fyffe for a non-Area rivalry game.
Other Scores (Stats not available)
Gaston 52, Crossville 44
