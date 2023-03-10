LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Douglas’ MacKinley Portillo, Roby’s (Texas) Alicia Betancourt and Palm Desert’s (Calif.) MaryJane Limon were named 2023 MaxPreps/NFCA National High School Players of the Week. The trio garnered recognition for games played Feb. 27-March 5.
South Region recipient Portillo led her team to a 4-0 week, batting .818 (9-for-11) with a double, two triples, two home runs and 12 RBIS. She scored five runs, posted an .833 on-base percentage and slugged 1.818.
The senior kicked off her week by going 4-for-5 with a pair of triples and six RBIs against Susan Moore. Portillo added a homer and two RBIs vs. Cleveland. In the second game against Susan Moore, she doubled, homered and drove in four runs.
Additionally, she twirled seven innings of shutout ball with 20 strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed over two appearances.
Betancourt won for the South Central Region while Limon was the West Region winner.
MaxPreps.com, the official high school statistical provider of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, provides all statistics for the NFCA High School Player of the Week award.
To nominate a player for the award, the coach must enter his or her athlete’s game stats into MaxPreps.com by Sunday night to be eligible for that week’s award.
Winners are announced on NFCA.org every Monday during the spring campaign with a player from each of five separate MaxPreps’ high school regions being selected.
