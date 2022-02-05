Guntersville guard Cooper Davidson became the second member of the Wildcats’ basketball team to hit the 1,000 point mark for his career this season, reaching the milestone during the semifinals of the Marshall County Tournament, and being honored by the school this past Tuesday on Senior Night prior to a game against Boaz.
Davidson joins backcourt mate Brandon Fussell in the 1,000 point club this year, who hit the achievement earlier this season.
For head coach Brett Self, Davidson has grown into a multi-dimensional scorer over his three years on the varsity, combining athleticism and IQ to reach the 1,000 point mark.
“Cooper is the epitome of a true basketball player,” Self said of the senior guard. “Loves to play, is always in the gym working and getting better. He’s going to find time even though he plays multiple sports, to get in the gym and work on his shot and how to create off the dribble. The thing that makes Cooper so dangerous is he’s a three-level scorer, he can shoot the three, he can get to the rim and finish, and then he can knock the mid-range shot. He’s probably got one of the best mid-range shots I’ve seen a high school kid have in a long time, he’s so smooth with it. But the biggest thing is just the time and effort he’s put in, he’s worked hard, and this was a milestone he wanted to get to, he was determined to get there this year and he did.”
Self said that early on in his Guntersville career, Davidson, who is also a standout football player, relied almost exclusively on his athletic talents to get to the rim, but over the past year and a half has become a strong shooter away from the basket, and has worked to put himself in positions to get open without the ball in his hands.
“Early on when I got here, his athleticism was what got him his shots, he could blow past people and get to the rim and wasn’t comfortable outside,” Self added. “So, over the last couple of years he’s really put the time and effort into his outside shot, work out his ability to get it off quick and to find gaps away from the ball. His ability to shoot quick and his IQ to get open are the biggest things he’s worked on to help his scoring.”
This season, Davidson is average over 15 points per game, his second straight season at that mark after being an All-State nominee during his junior year, and helped the Wildcats to a 19-8 record at the time of publishing, along with back-to-back area titles after Guntersville went 4-0 in 5A Area 14 play this season.
“He’s been vital to our program since I’ve been here, he’s started every game but three,” Self concluded. “The thing about Cooper is he’s consistent, you know what you’re getting night in, night out. He’s going to get a lot of points, but he’s also a good defender too. It goes back to him loving the game. The hardest thing is having to get him off the floor for a break and he doesn’t want to come out.”
The Wildcats concluded the regular season on Friday night against Etowah, and will plays next on Friday night in the area tournament finals against the Brewer-Fairview winner on Monday night.
