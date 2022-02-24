GUNTERSVILLE —The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers believes healthcare professionals are the cornerstone of an effective healthcare organization. It is this very belief which has led the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers to award scholarships to over a 100 local high school graduates since 2007.
Area high school and home schooled seniors interested in a healthcare curriculum are invited to apply for scholarships to be awarded in May of this year. The scholarships are provided through the Foundation Scholarship Program which was originally created by the Foundation’s board of directors made up of area business leaders, health care providers and other Marshall County residents who are interested in playing a role in the training of quality health care professionals.
“Funding for the scholarship program is made possible by physicians and employees affiliated with our health system and individual contributions from members of our community,” says Jennifer Amos, Donor Relations Coordinator for the Foundation. “Since 2007, more than 100 local high school graduates have been awarded scholarships through the Foundation to pursue degrees in the medical field. It is our hope that they return to Marshall County to put their degrees to work.”
Students interested in applying may do so by contacting their school’s guidance counselor. Applications and guidelines can also be found at www.foundationformmc.org. The deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 8, 2022.
For more information or to make a contribution to the Foundation’s scholarship programs, contact the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers at 256-571-8017.
