Boaz City Schools will host 4-year-old Pre-K registrations in in the coming weeks.
Parents or guardians may come to Boaz Elementary Feb. 3 or March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Feb. 15 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The school is located at 362 Collier St., in Boaz.
Parents must bring the child’s birth certificate, up-to-date Alabama immunization form, proof of residency (such as a current utility bill or lease with legal parents’ or guardians’ names and address) and a valid email address as some of the registration will be completed online.
A limited number of slots are available, and classes will be determined by random drawing on March 17.
Prospective students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023. Children who live within the Boaz City Schools attendance zone will be placed before children living outside the attendance zone. Students living outside the attendance zone must pay tuition.
For more information, call the school at 256-593-3481.
