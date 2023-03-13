BOAZ — The Snead State men’s basketball team is king of the Alabama Community College Conference.
On Friday, March 10, the Parsons battled back from a double-digit deficit in the ACCC Championship Game at Alabama A&M University against Coastal Alabama-South to force overtime and pull out an 83-80 win to capture the crown.
With under four minutes to play in the first half, Snead State found itself trailing 30-19 after the Sun Chiefs went on a 16-5 run. But the Parsons refused to back down and went on an 8-1 run of their own to cut the Sun Chiefs’ lead to 31-27 at halftime.
In the second half, with 1:06 remaining in regulation, the Parsons took a 68-67 lead – the team’s first since the early going. But the lead didn’t last long. The Sun Chiefs quickly answered with a 3-pointer to take a 70-68 advantage with 39 seconds to play. Parsons forward Donte Bacchus then answered with a bucket to tie the game 70-70 and force overtime.
After the Sun Chiefs took a 73-70 lead in the extra period, the Parsons strung together a 9-4 run to take a 79-77 lead with 15 seconds to play. Snead State converted four free throws to ice the game away for the 83-80 final.
Bacchus led the way in overtime with seven points, including one 3-pointer. He had a total of 15 points for the game.
Parsons sophomore guard Ty Briscoe, who was named the ACCC Tournament MVP, finished with 15 points, including two 3-pointers.
“Ty is our captain,” said Snead State head coach Jeremiah Patterson, “and he’s really taken on that role as the team’s leader. He’s a guy in his third year of college basketball, and he knows what it takes to win. And in tournaments and situations like this, he’s the guy we really count on, and he came through.”
John Whitehead III paced the Parsons with 19 points, including three treys, all coming in the second half.
Cole Maddox scored 9 points, Jordan Long 8, Mario Andrews 7, Jalon Chapman 6 and Shawn Walker Jr. 3.
“It was just an unbelievable game between two really great teams,” Patterson said.
“I think we really didn’t play our best on offense, but a lot of that had to do with Coastal Alabama-South being a really long, athletic team. They did a good job of putting us in tough positions to score at times. But, as we talked about with our guys before the game, we knew they were a really good team and that they weren’t going to give us anything. We were going to have to go out and earn it. And our guys did that.
“That’s really been the identity of our team this year – a team that doesn’t give up and keeps fighting,” he added. “They haven’t given up all year, and they’ve continued to battle and find a way to win in every contest.”
Friday night’s victory marked the second ACCC Championship win for the Parsons during Patterson’s tenure. He previously led the team to a championship in 2018.
“This lets everyone else know that first one wasn’t a fluke,” Patterson said. “Over the last seven years our program has been one of the best in Alabama with two championships and a second-place finish and one loss in the semifinals.”
Patterson was grateful for what he called a “homecourt advantage” that the Parsons seemed to have on Friday. He said the support from fans, the community and the college’s administration was impressive and impactful.
“We’re just really thankful for the unbelievable support,” Patterson said. “Having such a big group of fans, our cheerleaders and jazz band at the game meant a lot to our guys.
“I also want to thank our Athletic Director Mark Richard. Since I’ve been here, he’s always been wonderful in supporting us, and so we’re thankful for everything he’s done for this program. And we’re also grateful for our President Dr. Joe Whitmore.”
With the victory, Snead State (25-8) also secures the NJCAA South District championship and earns a berth to the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played March 20-25 in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The No. 19-seed Parsons are scheduled to take on No. 14-seed Southeastern Community College (Iowa) in the first round on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 a.m.
“Southeastern is 25-8 and a really good team that’s had a kind of similar path as us,” Patterson said. “They defeated Indian Hills, who was ranked in the Top-5 in the country, in the NJCAA Region XI Championship, and then edged past North Dakota State College of Science in overtime in the NJCAA North Central District Championship.”
Patterson said the team would be taking advantage of the long break before getting back into action.
“We’ll be off about nine days before we play Tuesday, and that time off is going to help us get our bodies right and rested,” Patterson said. “Last week was busy and tough, playing three games in four days, so it will be great to have this time.”
The Parsons will hit the road to Hutchinson, Kansas, on Friday.
