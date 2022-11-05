This article is an opinion.
A crisp part on the left side, combed over towards the right and always slick and shiny. That’s how my daddy wore his hair. He used the Vitalis Hair Tonic with V7, which was advertised as a “greaseless grooming discovery.” He had a small, black comb that he used to style his hair after rubbing a few drops of the tonic into it each day. Like many other men of that era, it gave him that Cary Grant/Frank Sinatra groomed look. I’m not sure when he started using the product, but Daddy’s hair looked the same to me my entire life
Lewis Brothers, Inc. introduced Vitalis onto the American market in the mid 1920s. The company consisted of a trio of chemist brothers who had migrated to New York from Russia. They registered their trademark product “ELBEE VITALIS” in 1924 and the men’s hair tonic soon hit the market. An advertisement in the New York Daily News delivered the message that Vitalis cares for men’s hair in three important ways: it retards falling out hair, eliminates dandruff and has no stickiness. Whatever the reason, Daddy loved it and kept a bottle of it in the medicine cabinet.
He even stocked it on the shelves of the gas station we owned on Broad Street in Albertville in the early 1970s. Daddy always took one home when he needed it, but another gentleman who frequented our establishment was a recurrent customer for the hair tonic, as well. He started out purchasing a bottle or so a week, then suddenly began coming in daily for a container. The cost was under a dollar, and he carefully counted out dirty quarters and greasy dimes to pay for it.
Momma got suspicious of his purchases after a week, so one day she followed him outside after he stopped in for his daily tonic. Apparently, our best patron knew what the secret ingredient was in Vitalis…alcohol! Albertville was a dry town back then, so apparently the old man was getting his daily stimulant from us and drinking it in our parking lot! Well, my mother went back inside and removed every bottle of the tonic from our shelves. She never sold it again because she said she wasn’t gonna sell liquor in our store.
I’m pretty sure my daddy never drank his tonic, but he did go through bottles of it quite frequently. I can pretty much testify that Vitalis actually worked for him, as well. Daddy was 74 years old when he passed away, and still had a full head of brunette hair. Mother always thought it was the tonic that prevented his hair from thinning or turning gray. But, maybe it was that secret blend of products I used on him when I was a little girl.
You see, I loved playing beauty shop when I was younger and Daddy always let me practice on him. He allowed me to pour a little of his tonic into a small Dixie cup, dip his comb into it and then style his hair while he sat in the recliner watching TV.
I got braver and a little mischievous after a few times, however, and decided that his hair needed something besides just that antiseptic smelling Vitalis.
While in the bathroom getting his tonic ready, I remember putting a dash of anything I could reach in the medicine cabinet over the sink into my small cup. Sometimes I added a little Prell shampoo, Brut after shave, Aqua Velva or Old Spice and occasionally, even a dab of Momma’s Ponds cold cream! I always snuck up behind Daddy with my secret concoction and immediately began combing the mixture onto his head. I’m sure he could tell from the smell that something other than his tonic was in my cup, but he never said a word while I styled his hair. I’m pretty sure though that he was thankful when I decided to close my beauty shop and move onto some other hobby.
Prior to the 1980s, most men used some sort of pomade or tonic on their hair. There were several on the market back then besides Vitalis. One of the more popular ones was Brylcreem that sported the logo “just a dab will do ya.” Other fashionable pomades and tonics from our father’s era were Murray’s Pomade and Wildroot Crème Oil.
Anyone who has seen the classic movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” recalls the role that men’s hair products played in the film released in 2000. George Clooney had an unusual addiction to pomade and declared himself a Dapper Dan man and refused to use FOP, another brand offered. I was surprised to discover that Dapper Dan pomade wasn’t even invented when the movie was produced. It was actually created in 2011 by a UK grooming company.
Men’s hair styling products are still a big business in the world today creating over $21 billion dollars in revenue just last year. While there are thousands of new products online and in stores, I was surprised that the older brands like Brylcreem and Vitalis are still sold at Walmart and other drug stores, as well as online at Amazon.
My husband doesn’t use anything on his golden locks except whatever shampoo I put in the shower for him. He’s getting a little gray and thin on top, however, so I may just have to buy a bottle of Vitalis and mix up one of my old concoctions for him. Not real sure I can convince him to make an appointment at my beauty shop, though.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.