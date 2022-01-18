Robert Lamar Whitten
Formerly of Albertville
Robert Lamar Whitten, 63, of Navarre, Fla., and formerly of Albertville, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Melech Hospice House in Tampa, Fla.
A celebration of live will be held Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Albertville.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Martin Whitten; daughters, Christy (Jeff) Edwards, and Monica (Kelly) Harvey; daughter-in-law, Amy Whitten; mother, Mane Musick Whitten; sisters, Teresa Whitten (Mickey Williams) and Sonia (Dennis) Garbo; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl Whitten, and his son, Derick Lamar Whitten.
Doris V. Black
Albertville
Mrs. Doris V. Black, 90, of, Albertville, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Albertville Health and Rehab.
Funeral service was Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at McRae Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Union Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Black was born on October 13, 1931, to James Robert and Alice Ethel Goble Bradley. She was retired from the Lee Plant in Boaz.
She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews and special friend, Donna Townsel, of Albertville. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Alice Bradley; husband, L.D. Black; brothers, James Lester Bradley and Gene Bradley; and a sister, Joyce McGuire.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Albertville Health and Rehab activity department.
Billy Wayne McClendon
Boaz
Billy Wayne McClendon, 80, of Boaz, died Jan. 14, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Robin Helms and Pastor Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz.
Survivors include daughters, Amanda Pearce (Steve) and Jerusha McClendon; son, Brandley McClendon (Ashley); sister, Elneeta Rains (Dwight; a sister-in-law, Peggy McClendon; and three grandchildren.
Kelly Williamson
Sardis City
Kelly Williamson, 46, of Sardis City, died Jan. 15, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
A private family funeral will be planned. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Ms. Williamson is survived by her daughter, Allison Williamson; parents, Ethridge and Judy Williamson; and sister, Casey Williamson, all of Sardis.
Christopher “CW” Wright
Albertville
Christopher “CW” Wright, 52, of Albertville, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel at noon with visitation starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Marshall County Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Doris Pierce
Albertville
Doris Pierce, 100, of Albertville, died Jan. 15, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brent Roe officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Julio Salinas
Albertville
Julio Salinas, 43, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Father Raul Bedoya will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Marisol Ramirez; children, Julio Ramirez, Christian Ramirez, Marco Ramirez and Zeltzy Ramirez; parents, Andres Santiago and Josefina Salinas; and his brothers, Pedro Santiago Salinas, Manuel Santiago Salinas and Andres Santiago Salinas.
Michael Clay Spears
Horton
Infant Michael Clay Spears, of Horton, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
There will be a private family graveside service with Rev. Chris Connell officiating. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Michael is survived by his parents, Timothy and Paige Spears; grandparents, Joan and Curtiss White, Clay and Joy Spears; great-grandmother, Diane Spears; and aunts and uncles: Nikki Humphrey, Ryan and Kasey White, Aaron and Amber Spears, Levi Spears, and Noah Spears. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandparents: Ralph and Irene Gandy, Michael Spears.
James Leon
Edmondson
Albertville
James Leon Edmondson, 84, of Albertville, died Jan. 15, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Jerry Otinger and Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Joe Edmondson (Tammy) and James Edmondson (Tabitha); nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Kathy Lynn
Strasburg
Albertville
Kathy Lynn Strasburg, 62, of Albertville, died Jan. 17, 2022, at her home.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Allan Strasburg; her sons, Nick Strasburg and Justin Strasburg (Samantha); five grandchildren; and her brother and sisters.
Kerry Brandon Laney
Albertville
Kerry Brandon Laney, 48, of Albertville, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother, Anita Arwood; brother, Daniel Laney; sister, Jennifer Hancock; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family has chosen cremation and no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Lee Roy Collins
Geraldine
Lee Roy Collins, 81, of Geraldine, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Welton Brooks and Willis Kelly officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Collins; children, Steve Ledbetter (Darlene), Jamie Sparrow (Todd), Brian Collins (Sharon), Sammy Ledbetter, Steven Collins (Michael) and Jon Mark Collins; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Clyde Collins (Barbara); and a sister, Mary Lois Kelly (Willis).
Marcus Earl Wynn
Boaz
Marcus Earl Wynn, of Boaz, died Jan. 16, 2022.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Whitesboro Cemetery with Rev. Alan Hallmark and Kara Stephens officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Bernice Wynn; children, Gayla Wynn, Richard Earl Wynn (Donna) and Wanda Wynn Price; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
No flowers or food please. Make donations to Whitesboro Baptist Church or 2nd Chance Animal Shelter.
Mary Sampson
Albertville
Mary Sampson, 68, of Albertville, died Jan. 13, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Services were Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Will Warren officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in the Sims community.
Survivors include her husband, Arnold Sampson; sister, Diane Cook (Talant); brothers, Larry Gibson (Donna), Terry Gibson (Dolores), Jimmy Gibson, Ted Gibson and Ricky Gibson; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Haley Fay Traylor
Ashville
Haley Fay Traylor, 22 months, of Ashville, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, at Mt. Hebron Cemetery. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
She is survived by her parents, Heath Traylor and Jessica Colley; special parents, Heather and Michael Rogers, and Chelsea and Flaco Garcia; eight brothers and three sisters; and a host of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
