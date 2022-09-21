SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a home south of Sardis City Wednesday afternoon.
A home in the 6000 block of Cox Gap Road was found fully engulfed in flames around noon. When firefighters from Sardis City and Mountainboro volunteer fire departments and Boaz Fire Department arrived on scene, the structure’s roof had caved in, and the main floor had collapsed into the basement.
Sardis City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Crosson said firefighters did not know if anyone was at home at the time of the blaze. Extreme heat, heavy flames and the collapsed structure made it impossible for firemen to search for possible victims.
The home had been occupied for some time, but authorities believe the homeowner may have moved following the death of a spouse in the past several months.
The house still had active power service, Crosson said.
Firemen also battled brush fires relating to the structure fire. The structure was considered a complete loss.
High heat made it tough for firemen to fight the fire in full turnout gear.
No hydrants were located near the rural home, so water was trucked to the scene by tankers.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.